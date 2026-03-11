Meet B-21 Raider: America’s new stealth bomber debuts in Iran war; costs Rs 64,000,000,000 crore, flies at 1,000 kmph, can destroy enemy from long distance
B-21 Raider stealth bomber US: The United States has introduced its next-generation stealth bomber in the Iran war, the B-21 Raider. It is developed by Northrop Grumman for the United States air force. The aircraft is designed for long-range strike missions and will gradually replace older bombers such as the B-2 Spirit. The B-21 Raider is built with advanced stealth technology, making it difficult for enemy radar systems to detect. It can fly close to 1,000 km per hour and is capable of carrying both conventional and nuclear weapons.
According to reports, the bomber can travel long distances and can also refuel mid-air from tanker aircraft during missions. Each aircraft is estimated to cost around $700 million (about Rs 6,440 crore). The US is planning to build more B-21 bombers in the coming years as part of its future air power strategy.
B-21 Raider stealth bomber
The Northrop Grumman B-21 Raider is the United States Air Force’s next-generation stealth bomber. Developed by Northrop Grumman, it is designed for long-range strike missions and will gradually replace older bombers like the B-2 Spirit. The price of the B-21 Raider is estimated to be around $700 million (approximately Rs 6,440 crore). (Image credit: northropgrumman)
America’s air power
The B-21 Raider is considered a key part of America’s future air power. It can fly deep into enemy territory and strike crucial targets. It is difficult for radar systems to detect as it is built with advanced stealth design and electronic warfare systems. (Image credit: northropgrumman)
B-21 Raider design
The bomber uses a flying-wing design similar to earlier stealth aircraft but with improved radar-evading technology. It is equipped with special engine inlets, coatings and internal weapon bays that reduce radar and heat signatures. With this, the aircraft can avoid detection by advanced air-defense systems. (Image credit: northropgrumman)
Range and speed of B-21 Raider
The B-21 Raider is built for long-distance missions. It can fly more than about 6,000 miles (around 9,600 km) without refueling. Its maximum speed is close to Mach 0.95 (approximately 1,000 km/h), according to reports. (Image credit: northropgrumman)
Weapons and payload
The bomber can carry around 30,000 pounds (about 13,600 kg) of weapons inside its internal bays. These may include nuclear bombs, precision-guided JDAM bombs, and long-range cruise missiles like JASSM-ER. (Image credit: northropgrumman)
Advanced technology
The B-21 is reportedly equipped with advanced sensors, encrypted communication systems and AI-assisted avionics. Its open-architecture design allows the U.S. Air Force to upgrade software, weapons and sensors easily as new technologies emerge. (Image credit: northropgrumman)
Aerial refueling process
For very long missions, the B-21 can be refueled mid-air from tanker aircraft such as the KC-46 Pegasus, which takes around 15–20 minutes. During this process, a boom from the tanker connects to the bomber to transfer fuel. (Image credit: X)
Future plans
As of 2026, America has at least two B-21 Raiders. The US Air Force is planning to build more B-21 stealth bombers in the coming decades. (Image credit: northropgrumman)
