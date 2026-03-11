Meet B-21 Raider: America’s new stealth bomber debuts in Iran war; costs Rs 64,000,000,000 crore, flies at 1,000 kmph, can destroy enemy from long distance

photoDetails

B-21 Raider stealth bomber US: The United States has introduced its next-generation stealth bomber in the Iran war, the B-21 Raider. It is developed by Northrop Grumman for the United States air force. The aircraft is designed for long-range strike missions and will gradually replace older bombers such as the B-2 Spirit. The B-21 Raider is built with advanced stealth technology, making it difficult for enemy radar systems to detect. It can fly close to 1,000 km per hour and is capable of carrying both conventional and nuclear weapons.

According to reports, the bomber can travel long distances and can also refuel mid-air from tanker aircraft during missions. Each aircraft is estimated to cost around $700 million (about Rs 6,440 crore). The US is planning to build more B-21 bombers in the coming years as part of its future air power strategy.