Canada's First Hindu Foreign Affairs Minister: Anita Anand has been named Canada’s new Foreign Minister as part of a significant cabinet reshuffle by Prime Minister Mark Carney, who succeeded Justin Trudeau earlier this year and secured an electoral victory on April 28.

Anita takes over the role from Melanie Joly, who will now serve as Minister of Industry. A senior member of Canada’s Liberal Party is a practising Hindu and took her oath of office with her hand on the Hindu scripture Bhagavad Gita — a tradition she has followed during her previous Cabinet appointments.