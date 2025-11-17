Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2985889https://zeenews.india.com/photos/world/meet-china-s-fearless-robot-army-they-don-t-die-they-don-t-retreat-see-the-images-2985889
NewsPhotosMeet China’s Fearless Robot Army: They Don’t Die, They Don’t Retreat – See The Images
photoDetails

Meet China’s Fearless Robot Army: They Don’t Die, They Don’t Retreat – See The Images

UBTECH Robotics has received a massive order worth 159 million yuan from a Zigong-based firm in Sichuan. The company earlier bagged another 250-million-yuan deal in September. UBTECH now stands at the centre of China’s fast-rising robotic wave.
Updated:Nov 17, 2025, 03:06 AM IST
Follow Us

China’s Biggest Robotic Show Of Power

1/6
China’s Biggest Robotic Show Of Power

It is one China’s boldest creations. UBTECH has released the first batch of Walker S2 units in a stunning video. The images show a robotic army that shakes every defence watcher.

Thousands of machines march in perfect order. These robots swap their own batteries. These robots arrive in bulk.

UBTECH receives massive orders. China calls it the future. The world watches in silence.

Follow Us

Awe, Fear, And A Flood of Comments

2/6

People study each move and each turn. Many viewers admire the precision. Some fear a future filled with human-like machines at work.

One user writes, “A real person walking between those ranks feels more believable.”

Another asks, “Every company wants its best version. So what next for China?”

Follow Us

Viral, Mesmerising, Disturbing, All At Once

3/6

The video storms across social media. Users stare. Many find the marching robots beautiful. Many feel a knot in the stomach. Several call the clip “AI-generated” or something from a sci-fi world. Reactions pile up. Curiosity rises. Unease rises too.

Follow Us

The First Army That Swaps Its Own Battery

4/6

A report in the South China Morning Post reveals UBTECH’s next step. The company has announced bulk deliveries of the Walker S2. UBTECH calls it the world’s first humanoid robot that swaps its own battery. No hands needed. No help needed. Deliveries will begin in mid-November.

Follow Us

The Lineup That Looks Unreal

5/6

The video shared by the Shenzhen’s tech giant looks straight out of a movie set. Industrial robots stand in neat and razor-sharp rows. Then they move in one rhythm and one beat. The footage promotes the company’s second-generation model. The sight feels unreal. The frames feel electric.

Follow Us

The March That Shocked The Planet

6/6

A Chinese company has released a video that now races through every corner of the world. The clip shows thousands of human-shaped robots marching together in rows, lines and perfect sync. UBTECH calls this its first big delivery. The visuals freeze viewers freeze and do not let one look away.

Follow Us
China Robotic ArmyUBTECH Walker S2Humanoid Robots ChinaViral Robot March Video
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon9
title
Varanasi movie
Varanasi Movie: Who Has More Net Worth — Priyanka Chopra Or Mahesh Babu?
camera icon10
title
WEEKLY HEALTH HOROSCOPE
Weekly Numerology Predictions For November 17- 23: Check For Your Tarot Message And Astrologer's Advice
camera icon13
title
WEEKLY HEALTH HOROSCOPE
Weekly Health Horoscope For November 17- 23: Check For Your This Week's Health Tip, Zodiacs
camera icon9
title
World Wonders
9 Jaw-Dropping Wonders That Will Leave You Speechless: The World's Most Magnificent Landmarks You Must See Before You Die
camera icon8
title
CSK
4 All-Rounders CSK Might Target At IPL 2026 Auction: Cameron Green, Andre Russell And...