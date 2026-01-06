Meet China's Record-Breaking Train: '0-700 Km/Hr In Under 2 Seconds', Moves Faster Than Eyes Can Follow? It Is...
The fastest train represents a major leap in transportation technology, designed to push the limits of speed, efficiency, and engineering. Such rail marvels aim to reduce travel time between cities, offering a cleaner and more energy-efficient alternative to air travel. Check China's Record-Breaking Train:
Speed Of Train
According to a report of the South China Morning Post, dated December 25, 2025, researchers at China’s National University of Defence Technology accelerated a tonne-class vehicle to a record speed of 700 km/hr within two seconds.
Test On...
The test was conducted on a 400 metre magnetic levitation test line.
World Record
The test speed has set a new world record and this made it the "world’s fastest superconducting electric maglev", as per South China Morning Post.
Efforts Into The Train's Success
The South China Morning Post reported that the team has put in a decade of effort into this project.
Cities In Minutes?
As per an NDTV report, at this speed, the maglev could be able to connect cities in minutes.
Speed Earlier
Reportedly, the train had achieved a top speed of 648 km/h on the same track, in January 2025.
Credits
Photos Credit: All Representative Images/Freepik
