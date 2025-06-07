Meet China's Sixth-Generation Fighter Jet J-36: Features Long-Range Covert Strike Capability, Internal Weapon Carriage
China is preparing for its sixth-generation fighter jet, the J-36, whose picture emerged online, offering a glimpse into its advanced design. The leaked pictures showcase a distinctive canopy design and, notably, a side-by-side seating arrangement and three open ventral weapons bays are visible in this fighter plane.
The J-36 appears larger than the J-20, suggesting it's not just a fighter jet but also capable of acting as a strategic nuclear bomber.
China is likely developing the J-36 as a multi-role deep penetration platform, meaning it can drop heavy bombs while operating like a fighter.
Indications suggest the J-36 has three internal weapon bays, allowing it to carry a large number of weapons internally. This design maintains its stealth capabilities even when heavily armed.
The J-36 is believed to possess very long-range covert strike capability, similar to America's NGAD platform.
The J-36 has been designed for not only air dominance but also complex missions such as deep strike, electronic warfare and ISR. It is assumed that China's J-36 could take a leading role in the development of sixth-generation fighter jets.
