Meet Derrick: World’s Tallest Living Donkey At 167 Cm, Guinness Record Holder Who Eats 200 Kg Weekly

Derrick, the world’s tallest living donkey at 167 cm, charms visitors at his sanctuary. Inheriting height from his parents, he enjoys hay, carrots, and adoring fans worldwide.
 

Updated:Oct 11, 2025, 05:51 PM IST
Derrick, an American Mammoth Jackstock donkey, has been crowned the tallest living donkey in the world at 167 cm and has become a part of Guinness World Records 2026.

Verified in February 2025, Derrick’s height surpasses the species’ average by nearly 20 cm, earning him global recognition and admiration.

Derrick lives peacefully with his mother, Miss Ellie, and other donkeys at a sanctuary where visitors can meet and feed him.  

His parents, Miss Ellie (156.8 cm) and Louis (161.2 cm), also boast impressive heights, passing down their towering genes to Derrick.  

Rescued in 2012, Derrick’s family became famous for their exceptional size, healthy diet, and gentle nature that delights sanctuary visitors.

With a diet of hay, carrots, and ginger biscuits, Derrick eats around 200 kg weekly, enjoying peaceful days among fellow equines. (All Image: Guinness World Records official record)

