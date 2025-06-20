photoDetails

The F-35B Lightning is a “stealth aircraft” operating alongside the Typhoon, according to the UK's Royal Air Force. It is a short take-off and vertical landing aircraft that can operate from aircraft carriers and in austere environments.

Meanwhile, to bring forward a recent event, the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Sunday (June 15) informed in a post on X that a British Royal Navy F-35B fighter jet made an emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram airport on Saturday night.