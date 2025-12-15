Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2996321https://zeenews.india.com/photos/world/meet-first-lady-of-jordan-born-into-normal-palestinian-family-now-one-of-most-influential-women-in-middle-east-know-her-life-and-more-2996321
NewsPhotosMeet First Lady Of Jordan: Born Into Normal Palestinian Family, Now One Of Most Influential Women In Middle-east; Know Her Life And More
photoDetails

Meet First Lady Of Jordan: Born Into Normal Palestinian Family, Now One Of Most Influential Women In Middle-east; Know Her Life And More

First Lady Of Jordan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a three-nation tour to Jordan, Ethiopia, and Oman to strengthen diplomatic and economic ties. During his visit to Jordan, PM Modi will likely meet King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein. Another major figure who will be in the spotlight is the First Lady of Jordan, Rania Al Abdullah. Take a look at her early life, social work, professional career, and global presence.

Updated:Dec 15, 2025, 06:24 PM IST
Follow Us

First Lady of Jordan

1/7
First Lady of Jordan

Queen Rania Al Abdullah is the First Lady of Jordan and the wife of King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein. She has served as Queen Consort since 1999, when King Abdullah ascended the throne.

Follow Us

Early Life and Background

2/7
First Lady of Jordan

Queen Rania was born on August 31, 1970, in Kuwait to Palestinian parents. Her family traces its roots to the West Bank. She spent her early years in Kuwait before moving to Jordan in the early 1990s.

Follow Us

Education and Professional Career

3/7
First Lady of Jordan

She holds a degree in Business Administration from the American University in Cairo. Before becoming queen, Rania worked in the private sector, including stints at Citibank and Apple Inc.

Follow Us

Marriage and Family

4/7
First Lady of Jordan

Queen Rania married King Abdullah II in 1993. The royal couple has four children — Crown Prince Hussein, Princess Iman, Princess Salma, and Prince Hashem.

Follow Us

Role as First Lady

5/7
First Lady of Jordan

As Jordan’s First Lady, Queen Rania plays an active role in both national and international affairs. She represents Jordan on global platforms and frequently meets world leaders and policymakers.

Follow Us

Social works

6/7
First Lady of Jordan

Queen Rania is widely known for her work in education, women’s empowerment, child welfare, and refugee support. She has launched several initiatives aimed at improving education standards in Jordan and the wider Arab world.

Follow Us

Global Presence

7/7
First Lady of Jordan

With a strong presence on social media, Queen Rania uses digital platforms to highlight social issues and promote dialogue between cultures. (Images: Instagram/@queenrania)

Follow Us
PM Modi Jordan VisitQueen Rania Al AbdullahFirst Lady of JordanIndia-Jordan ties
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
PM Modi Oman Visit
Meet Oman’s First Lady Sayyida Ahad: Mother Of 4 Children; Now In-Charge Of...
camera icon10
title
IPL
IPL 2026 Auction: Purse Remaining For KKR, CSK, MI, RCB, SRH, GT, DC, RR, PBKS, LSG - In Pics
camera icon10
title
Most expensive IPL players
Most Expensive Players In IPL History: From Rishabh Pant's Rs 27 Cr To Mitchell Starc's Rs 24.75 Cr
camera icon11
title
IPL 2026 Auction
IPL 2026 Auction: From 'India's Fastest Domestic Bowler' Ashok Sharma To 'Six- Machine' Kartik Sharma - 10 Uncapped Indian Players Who Could Go For Crores - In Pics
camera icon10
title
Satadru Dutta
Messi To Messy: Who Is Satadru Dutta, Man Behind GOAT Tour 2025 Chaos? In Pics