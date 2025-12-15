Meet First Lady Of Jordan: Born Into Normal Palestinian Family, Now One Of Most Influential Women In Middle-east; Know Her Life And More

photoDetails

First Lady Of Jordan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a three-nation tour to Jordan, Ethiopia, and Oman to strengthen diplomatic and economic ties. During his visit to Jordan, PM Modi will likely meet King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein. Another major figure who will be in the spotlight is the First Lady of Jordan, Rania Al Abdullah. Take a look at her early life, social work, professional career, and global presence.