Meet First Lady Of Jordan: Born Into Normal Palestinian Family, Now One Of Most Influential Women In Middle-east; Know Her Life And More
First Lady Of Jordan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a three-nation tour to Jordan, Ethiopia, and Oman to strengthen diplomatic and economic ties. During his visit to Jordan, PM Modi will likely meet King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein. Another major figure who will be in the spotlight is the First Lady of Jordan, Rania Al Abdullah. Take a look at her early life, social work, professional career, and global presence.
First Lady of Jordan
Queen Rania Al Abdullah is the First Lady of Jordan and the wife of King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein. She has served as Queen Consort since 1999, when King Abdullah ascended the throne.
Early Life and Background
Queen Rania was born on August 31, 1970, in Kuwait to Palestinian parents. Her family traces its roots to the West Bank. She spent her early years in Kuwait before moving to Jordan in the early 1990s.
Education and Professional Career
She holds a degree in Business Administration from the American University in Cairo. Before becoming queen, Rania worked in the private sector, including stints at Citibank and Apple Inc.
Marriage and Family
Queen Rania married King Abdullah II in 1993. The royal couple has four children — Crown Prince Hussein, Princess Iman, Princess Salma, and Prince Hashem.
Role as First Lady
As Jordan’s First Lady, Queen Rania plays an active role in both national and international affairs. She represents Jordan on global platforms and frequently meets world leaders and policymakers.
Social works
Queen Rania is widely known for her work in education, women’s empowerment, child welfare, and refugee support. She has launched several initiatives aimed at improving education standards in Jordan and the wider Arab world.
Global Presence
With a strong presence on social media, Queen Rania uses digital platforms to highlight social issues and promote dialogue between cultures. (Images: Instagram/@queenrania)
Trending Photos