Meet General Sherman: World’s largest tree is about 2200 years old and bigger than 15 Blue Whales - Check interesting facts

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In the heart of California’s Sequoia National Park stands a true giant of the Earth, General Sherman, the world’s largest tree. This colossal giant sequoia is not just tall, but unbelievably massive, with a trunk so wide it could swallow a house. Estimated to be over 2,200 years old and weighing nearly 2.7 million pounds, it continues to grow every year. More than just a tree, General Sherman is a living legend that reminds us of nature’s awesome power and resilience.



(Note- All the images are representative images; Source: Magnific (formerly: Freepik))