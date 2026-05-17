Meet General Sherman: World’s largest tree is about 2200 years old and bigger than 15 Blue Whales - Check interesting facts
In the heart of California’s Sequoia National Park stands a true giant of the Earth, General Sherman, the world’s largest tree. This colossal giant sequoia is not just tall, but unbelievably massive, with a trunk so wide it could swallow a house. Estimated to be over 2,200 years old and weighing nearly 2.7 million pounds, it continues to grow every year. More than just a tree, General Sherman is a living legend that reminds us of nature’s awesome power and resilience.
(Note- All the images are representative images; Source: Magnific (formerly: Freepik))
General Sherman: The giant of giants
The General Sherman Tree, a massive giant sequoia (Sequoiadendron giganteum), holds the title of the world's largest living tree by volume. Located in Sequoia National Park, California, it dwarfs other trees with its sheer bulk.
Impressive dimensions
It stands about 275 feet (83.8 m) tall, with a base circumference of 102.6 feet (31.1 m) and a diameter of 36.5 feet (11.1 m) at the base. Its trunk volume is estimated at around 52,500 cubic feet (1,487 cubic meters).
Ancient survivor
Estimated to be 2,100–2,700 years old, General Sherman has witnessed centuries of history. It continues to grow, adding more wood annually than any other tree on Earth.
Massive weight
The tree weighs an astonishing 2.7 million pounds (about 1,900,000 kg) or roughly 1,400 tons for the trunk alone, equivalent to the weight of 15 adult blue whales.
Not the tallest, but the bulkiest
While not the tallest (that's Hyperion, a coast redwood) or the oldest tree, General Sherman reigns supreme in total wood volume among living single-stem trees.
Protected in Sequoia National Park
Nestled in California's Giant Forest, it is a major attraction and symbol of conservation. Named after Civil War General William Tecumseh Sherman, it was confirmed as the largest in 1931.
Temporarily renamed Karl Marx
In the late 1880s, a utopian socialist community called the Kaweah Colony took control of the land and, disapproving of its original name honoring Civil War General William Sherman, renamed the massive tree “Karl Marx Tree.” After the colony disbanded and Sequoia National Park was established, it reverted to General Sherman.
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