Meet Girl From Kolhapur: India’s First Female CEO In Luxury Brand’s 100 Plus Year History Who Met PM Modi in Paris; Check Her Education, Family And Net Worth
Chanel Global CEO Leena Nair's Success Story: Global CEO Leena Nair's Net Worth: Indian women have always had the courage to dream big and the power to turn those dreams into global success stories. Wherever they go, they do not just participate; they lead, inspire, and change the rules of the game. From technology and media to education and fashion, Indian women are making their mark with confidence and class.
One such name that stands tall on the world stage is Leena Nair. Her journey proves that leadership is not about where you start, but how far your vision can take you. As the Global CEO of Chanel, Leena Nair is redefining luxury by bringing together excellence, craftsmanship, and purpose to create true desirability.
Her influence goes beyond boardrooms. When Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Leena Nair in Paris in July 2023, it was more than a formal interaction. It reflected India’s growing presence and leadership in the global business world. For young dreamers and future leaders, her story is a powerful reminder that with belief, hard work, and courage, the world is full of possibilities.
Chanel Global CEO: Who Is Leena Nair
For those unaware, Leena Nair is the current Global CEO of Chanel and a former Chief Human Resources Officer at Unilever. Her career reflects a rare blend of people-first leadership and sharp business thinking at the highest global level. (Image Credit: Social Media/X, ANI)
Chanel Global CEO Leena Nair: Early life and Upbringing
She was born on June 11, 1969, in Kolhapur, Maharashtra, to Hindu Malayali parents, Leena Nair grew up in a traditional family that valued education. She was encouraged to study and became part of the first female graduating batch at Holy Cross Convent School.
Chanel Global CEO Leena Nair: First Woman In Family To Pursue Higher Education
Leena Nair has pursued engineering in electronics and telecommunication before earning an MBA from XLRI in 1992, graduating with a gold medal. She also became the first woman in her family to pursue higher education, setting a strong example early on.
Chanel Global CEO Leena Nair: Summer Intern At Hindustan Unilever
Her professional journey began as a summer intern at Hindustan Unilever, where she was soon absorbed as a management trainee in 1992. This marked the start of a long and impactful career with one of India’s most respected companies.
Leena Nair Across Worked Factories
Over the years, Leena Nair worked across factories, sales offices, and corporate headquarters. She thrived in demanding, male-dominated environments, building credibility through consistent performance, resilience, and a deep understanding of people and business operations.
Executive Director Of HR At Hindustan Unilever
By 2007, Leena Nair became Executive Director of Human Resources at Hindustan Unilever. This achievement made her one of the youngest leaders and the first woman to join the company’s management committee, signaling a shift in corporate leadership norms.
First Female, First Asian, Youngest CHRO At Hindustan Unilever
According to Forbes, Leena played a key role in achieving a 50-50 gender balance across Unilever’s global leadership. In 2016, she became the first female, first Asian, and youngest CHRO (Chief Human Resources Officer) , serving on the executive committee until 2020.
Leena Nair: India's First Female CEO In Chanel’s 100 Plus Year History
In December 2021, Leena Nair was appointed CEO of Chanel, creating global headlines. She became the first Indian and the second female boss in the brand’s 100+ year history, following Maureen Chiquet, who led Chanel from 2007 to 2016.
Chanel Global CEO: Global Recognition And Honours
Leena Nair's influence has been widely recognised. In 2025, she received the Commander of the Order of the British Empire award. Earlier honours include recognition by Queen Elizabeth II in 2017 and a #68 ranking on Forbes’ Most Powerful Women list in 2021.
Global CEO Leena Nair: Family
Beyond her professional achievements, she leads a grounded personal life. She is married to Kumar Nair, a financial services entrepreneur, and the couple has two sons.
Global CEO Leena Nair: Honoured With UK’s Prestigious Award By Prince William
Chanel's Global CEO Leena Nair has received the UK’s prestigious Commander of the British Empire (CBE) award from Prince William, honouring her strong leadership and lasting impact in the retail and consumer industry.
Global CEO Leena Nair Net Worth
Leena Nair’s success is also reflected in her financial standing, with her net worth estimated to be around USD 40 million, which is more than Rs 342 crore.
Trending Photos