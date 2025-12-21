Meet Girl From Kolhapur: India’s First Female CEO In Luxury Brand’s 100 Plus Year History Who Met PM Modi in Paris; Check Her Education, Family And Net Worth

photoDetails

english

Chanel Global CEO Leena Nair's Success Story: Global CEO Leena Nair's Net Worth: Indian women have always had the courage to dream big and the power to turn those dreams into global success stories. Wherever they go, they do not just participate; they lead, inspire, and change the rules of the game. From technology and media to education and fashion, Indian women are making their mark with confidence and class.

One such name that stands tall on the world stage is Leena Nair. Her journey proves that leadership is not about where you start, but how far your vision can take you. As the Global CEO of Chanel, Leena Nair is redefining luxury by bringing together excellence, craftsmanship, and purpose to create true desirability.

Her influence goes beyond boardrooms. When Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Leena Nair in Paris in July 2023, it was more than a formal interaction. It reflected India’s growing presence and leadership in the global business world. For young dreamers and future leaders, her story is a powerful reminder that with belief, hard work, and courage, the world is full of possibilities.