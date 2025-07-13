Meet Girl With The World’s Most Beautiful Handwriting — Honoured By Armed Forces, And She’s Not From India Or USA: What Gen Z Should Learn

photoDetails

Most Beautiful Handwriting In The World: Can you recall how important handwriting was during our Class 10 and 12 board exams? Many of us were constantly reminded by teachers and parents to keep our writing neat and legible. But today, with smartphones, tablets, and laptops taking over, writing by hand feels almost outdated—and beautifully crafted penmanship has become a rare sight.

In a world where digital fonts are just a click away and most communication happens on screens, one young girl from Nepal reminded us of the forgotten beauty of handwriting. Back in 2017, Prakriti Malla’s school assignment went viral for one simple reason—her handwriting was so precise, so symmetrical, that it looked too perfect to be real.

She wasn't from a major country known for viral trends—not India, Israel, USA, Japan or Indonesia—but Nepal. Her handwriting was soon hailed as the most beautiful in the world, and her story captured global attention.

In a time when fonts are auto-selected and writing is replaced by typing, Prakriti’s story reminds us that traditional skills still matter. Her stunning handwriting is more than just a visual delight—it's a call to slow down, embrace mindfulness, and reconnect with our thoughts in a way screens simply can't offer.