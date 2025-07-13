Advertisement
Meet Girl With The World's Most Beautiful Handwriting — Honoured By Armed Forces, And She's Not From India Or USA: What Gen Z Should Learn
Meet Girl With The World's Most Beautiful Handwriting — Honoured By Armed Forces, And She's Not From India Or USA: What Gen Z Should Learn

Most Beautiful Handwriting In The World: Can you recall how important handwriting was during our Class 10 and 12 board exams? Many of us were constantly reminded by teachers and parents to keep our writing neat and legible. But today, with smartphones, tablets, and laptops taking over, writing by hand feels almost outdated—and beautifully crafted penmanship has become a rare sight.

In a world where digital fonts are just a click away and most communication happens on screens, one young girl from Nepal reminded us of the forgotten beauty of handwriting. Back in 2017, Prakriti Malla’s school assignment went viral for one simple reason—her handwriting was so precise, so symmetrical, that it looked too perfect to be real.

She wasn't from a major country known for viral trends—not India, Israel, USA, Japan or Indonesia—but Nepal. Her handwriting was soon hailed as the most beautiful in the world, and her story captured global attention.

In a time when fonts are auto-selected and writing is replaced by typing, Prakriti’s story reminds us that traditional skills still matter. Her stunning handwriting is more than just a visual delight—it's a call to slow down, embrace mindfulness, and reconnect with our thoughts in a way screens simply can't offer. 

Updated:Jul 13, 2025, 11:51 AM IST
The Digital Era And Fading Art of Handwriting

The Digital Era And Fading Art of Handwriting
In our screen-dominated lives, where swipes and taps have taken over, handwriting seems like a vanishing art. Yet, there’s something special about pen and paper—it deepens our connection with thoughts and sparks creativity in ways typing can’t replicate.   
Handwriting: More Than Just Letters

Meet Girl With The World’s Most Beautiful Handwriting

From early school days, handwriting has played a vital role in shaping how we learn and think. It sharpens focus, aids memory, and nurtures discipline—making it more than just a basic skill, especially for young minds in their formative years. 

Meet Prakriti Malla: A Teen Who Took Internet By Storm

Meet Girl With The World’s Most Beautiful Handwriting
At just 14, Prakriti Malla, a student from Nepal, unknowingly grabbed the world’s attention. A school assignment showcasing her handwriting went viral, wowing millions with its flawless symmetry and elegance. 
Prakriti Malla Crowned With The World’s Most Beautiful Handwriting

Meet Girl With The World’s Most Beautiful Handwriting
Prakriti’s penmanship was so breathtaking that it earned her an unofficial global title—the world’s most beautiful handwriting. Her neat curves and perfect spacing became a visual treat shared across continents.   
When People Thought It Was Computer-Generated

Meet Girl With The World’s Most Beautiful Handwriting

Her handwriting didn’t just impress—it stunned. Experts and netizens alike questioned its authenticity, assuming it was a font or digital artwork. But it was all handwritten, blurring the line between ink and digital type.

 

Prakriti Malla's Handwritten Letter To UAE

Meet Girl With The World’s Most Beautiful Handwriting

Prakriti’s talent crossed borders when she wrote a heartfelt congratulatory letter to the UAE on their 51st National Day. The hand-delivered note wasn’t just elegant—it reflected her respect, artistry, and global connection through writing.  

Prakriti Malla: Honoured By The Nepalese Armed Forces

Meet Girl With The World’s Most Beautiful Handwriting

Her skill didn’t go unnoticed at home either. The Nepalese armed forces honored her, recognizing not just the beauty in her script, but the cultural pride and grace it represented—a national treasure in every stroke. 

What Should Gen Z Learn From Prakriti Malla's Story?

Meet Girl With The World’s Most Beautiful Handwriting

In a world of fast texts and emojis, handwriting teaches patience, focus, and expression. It’s not just about looks—it’s about discipline, mindfulness, and making a personal connection. Prakriti’s story is a gentle reminder to slow down and rediscover the beauty in the basics. (Image Credit: Social Media/X)

 

