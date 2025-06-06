photoDetails

World's Oldest Living Crocodile: The most wise creature on the earth is said to be human. However, the average human lifespan has been around 72 years. But when it comes to animals and wildlife, many creatures appear to be around for ages. One such longest-living animal is Henry, a Nile crocodile, believed to be the oldest living member of his species. Henry has witnessed history unfold. Join us on a visual journey through his life at the Crocworld Conservation Centre in South Africa.