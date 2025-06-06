Meet Henry, World's Oldest Living Nile Crocodile, Survivor Of Two Pandemics, 21 US Presidents, Father To Thousands; It's Age Is...
World's Oldest Living Crocodile: The most wise creature on the earth is said to be human. However, the average human lifespan has been around 72 years. But when it comes to animals and wildlife, many creatures appear to be around for ages. One such longest-living animal is Henry, a Nile crocodile, believed to be the oldest living member of his species. Henry has witnessed history unfold. Join us on a visual journey through his life at the Crocworld Conservation Centre in South Africa.
Botswana Beginning
When it comes to the birth year of Henry, it's believed that the croc hatched around 1900, in the wild Okavango Delta of Botswana.
New Territory (1903)
At a relatively young age, around three years old, Henry was captured in 1903. Reports suggest his capture was due to a dangerous habit of attacking humans in the delta.
Decades at Captivity
Before finding his permanent home, Henry resided in various locations for over 80 years. These early years in captivity contributed to his long history.
New Home
In 1985, Henry found his permanent residence at the Crocworld Conservation Centre in Scottburgh, South Africa. This facility has been his sanctuary for nearly four decades.
Thousands Kids
At Crocworld, Henry lives amongst several female Nile crocodiles. The world's oldest living crocodile Henry has fathered over 10,000 offspring and continues to amaze the world with his remarkable longevity and vitality.
Oldest Croc Debate
For a long time, Henry's claim as the oldest living crocodile was often discussed alongside Cassius, a large saltwater crocodile in Australia. Cassius, who recently passed away in November 2024, was Guinness World Records' recognized largest crocodile in captivity.
Reign Of Elder
With the passing of Cassius, Henry stands as the widely acknowledged oldest living crocodile. While Guinness World Records doesn't currently have an official "oldest living crocodile" category, the evidence strongly supports Henry's remarkable age, celebrated annually at Crocworl
