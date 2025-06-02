photoDetails

With its thumping success against Pakistan in the recent 4-day conflict following Operation Sindoor, the Indian Air Force is now looking to arm itself with Israel's stealthy air-launched cruise missile 'Ice Breaker'. According to reports, the IAF is evaluating the purchase and induction of the Ice Breaker in its fleet. Notably, the IAF used BrahMos missiles among others during Operation Sindoor against Pakistan, Ice Breaker will be another feather in the Air Force's cap. When it comes to Ice Breaker, it's definitely a class apart for long-range precision strikes. If inducted, Ice Breaker will surely give chills to China and Pakistan.