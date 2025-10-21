Meet Jonathan, World’s Oldest Living Animal — Older Than Invention Of Light Bulb, Telephone, And Car; Holds Guinness World Record, Know The Age Of Species
Oldest Animal on Earth: Jonathan, a Seychelles giant tortoise living on the island of St. Helena, holds the Guinness World Record as the world’s oldest known living land animal. Believed to have hatched around 1832, Jonathan is now about 193 years old, older than the invention of light bulb, telephone, and car. He has witnessed nearly two centuries of human history, from the Victorian era to the age of artificial intelligence. Despite being blind and unable to smell, Jonathan is still active and calm.
World’s Oldest Living Land Animal
Jonathan, a Seychelles giant tortoise living on the island of St. Helena, holds the Guinness World Record for being the world’s oldest known living terrestrial animal.
Born Before Queen Victoria
Jonathan has seen nearly two centuries of human history unfold. When he hatched, Charles Darwin had not yet published his theory of evolution.
Age of Jonathan
Believed to have hatched around 1832, Jonathan is now about 193 years old — making him older than the invention of the light bulb, the telephone and car.
Jonathan’s Home
Jonathan lives at the Plantation House, the official residence of the Governor of St. Helena.
How His Age Was Proven
Although his exact birth year is unknown, experts estimated his hatch year to be around 1832. Guinness World Records officially confirmed his title in 2019.
Nearly Two Centuries Old
Now completely blind and with no sense of smell, Jonathan relies on his sharp hearing and memory. Despite age-related challenges, he is still active.
Loved Around the World
Jonathan is a national icon of St. Helena. He has been featured in global documentaries and news outlets. In 2022, the island celebrated his 190th birthday with a three-day event attended by locals, tourists, and international media. (Image Credits: guinnessworldrecords)
