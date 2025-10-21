Meet Jonathan, World’s Oldest Living Animal — Older Than Invention Of Light Bulb, Telephone, And Car; Holds Guinness World Record, Know The Age Of Species

photoDetails

english

2974651

Oldest Animal on Earth: Jonathan, a Seychelles giant tortoise living on the island of St. Helena, holds the Guinness World Record as the world’s oldest known living land animal. Believed to have hatched around 1832, Jonathan is now about 193 years old, older than the invention of light bulb, telephone, and car. He has witnessed nearly two centuries of human history, from the Victorian era to the age of artificial intelligence. Despite being blind and unable to smell, Jonathan is still active and calm.