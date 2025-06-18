Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2917931https://zeenews.india.com/photos/world/meet-labubu-love-sensational-doll-that-has-sent-internet-into-frenzy-for-2917931
NewsPhotosMeet Labubu Love, Sensational Doll That Has Sent Internet Into Frenzy For...
photoDetails

Meet Labubu Love, Sensational Doll That Has Sent Internet Into Frenzy For...

Labubu, a character created by Hong Kong artist Kasing Lung, is making headlines in 2025 for its growing popularity among collectors and young buyers. Part of a toy series inspired by folklore and childhood imagination, Labubu has been around since 2015 but has seen a massive rise in demand this year.

 

Updated:Jun 18, 2025, 05:04 PM IST
Follow Us

Rohit Sharma's Instagram Story

1/7
Rohit Sharma's Instagram Story

A fluffy, quirky-looking doll with fangs recently puzzled Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma. He posted a photo of the figurines on his Instagram story, writing, "My girls tried explaining these to me, I still don’t get it." His wife and daughter aren’t the only fans — the Labubu doll has taken social media by storm, captivating everyone from Gen Alpha to Gen X.

 

Follow Us

Pop Mart’s Chairman and CEO, Wang Ning

2/7
Pop Mart’s Chairman and CEO, Wang Ning

The dolls have become a huge hit across Asia, the US, and Europe, leading to massive profits for Pop Mart, the company based in Beijing. The company’s stock, listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange, has tripled in value since it closed at HK$ 89.65 on December 31. This rapid rise in popularity and earnings has pushed Pop Mart’s Chairman and CEO, Wang Ning, into the top ten richest people in China for the first time. According to Forbes’ Real-time Billionaires List, his net worth has reached $22.7 billion as of June 12.

 

Follow Us

Pop Mart revenue

3/7
Pop Mart revenue

In 2024, Pop Mart earned $1.8 billion in revenue—more than twice what it made the year before. With the rising popularity of its toys, major financial firms like Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley have raised their stock price targets by 30 to 50 percent.

 

Follow Us

Biggest viral trends

4/7
Biggest viral trends

Celebrities such as Rihanna, Dua Lipa, David Beckham, Ananya Panday, and Sharvari Wagh have been seen showing off these tiny charms. Their endorsement has transformed Labubu from a simple plush toy into a trendy fashion accessory and one of 2025’s biggest viral trends.

 

Follow Us

Human sized figure doll

5/7
Human sized figure doll

The Labubu doll craze has taken the world by storm, reaching new heights with a recent auction of a human-sized figure that fetched over 1 million yuan. According to Reuters, a Beijing auction house sold the life-sized Labubu for 1.08 million yuan (around $150,275) earlier this week — a clear sign of the collectible's soaring popularity.

 

Follow Us

Labubu figure unique design

6/7
Labubu figure unique design

Standing at 131 cm (4.3 feet) tall, the mint green Labubu figure was the highest-selling item at the auction. Its unique design and limited availability make it a prized possession among Labubu enthusiasts.

 

Follow Us

Blind Box

7/7
Blind Box

Influencers say the craze is largely due to Pop Mart’s unique distribution method. Each Labubu figure comes in a ‘blind box,’ so buyers don’t know which colour or design they’ll receive. This mystery adds excitement to the unboxing experience and often encourages customers to keep buying until they find the one they want.

 

Follow Us
Labubu LoveLabubu dolllabubu cursed dollLabubu sensational doll
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
Anurag Kashyap
Meet Actor Who Reportedly Replaced Late Sushant Singh Rajput In Anurag Kashyap’s Film; Assisted Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Related to Uddhav Thackeray; He Is....
camera icon5
title
Auto news
Manual Vs Automatic Cars: Which One Should You Buy? Discover Top Pros And Cons
camera icon13
title
NEET UG 2025
10 Simple Yet Effective Daily Habits Followed By NEET 2025 Topper Mahesh Kumar To Achieve AIR 1
camera icon11
title
CGHS
CGHS Rule Change 2025: 10 Things That Govt Employees Want To Know About
camera icon11
title
Arijit Singh
From Channa Mereya To Shaayad, Here's A List Of 10 Heartbreaking Songs By Arijit Singh You Should Check Out
NEWS ON ONE CLICK