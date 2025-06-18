Meet Labubu Love, Sensational Doll That Has Sent Internet Into Frenzy For...
Labubu, a character created by Hong Kong artist Kasing Lung, is making headlines in 2025 for its growing popularity among collectors and young buyers. Part of a toy series inspired by folklore and childhood imagination, Labubu has been around since 2015 but has seen a massive rise in demand this year.
Rohit Sharma's Instagram Story
A fluffy, quirky-looking doll with fangs recently puzzled Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma. He posted a photo of the figurines on his Instagram story, writing, "My girls tried explaining these to me, I still don’t get it." His wife and daughter aren’t the only fans — the Labubu doll has taken social media by storm, captivating everyone from Gen Alpha to Gen X.
Pop Mart’s Chairman and CEO, Wang Ning
The dolls have become a huge hit across Asia, the US, and Europe, leading to massive profits for Pop Mart, the company based in Beijing. The company’s stock, listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange, has tripled in value since it closed at HK$ 89.65 on December 31. This rapid rise in popularity and earnings has pushed Pop Mart’s Chairman and CEO, Wang Ning, into the top ten richest people in China for the first time. According to Forbes’ Real-time Billionaires List, his net worth has reached $22.7 billion as of June 12.
Pop Mart revenue
In 2024, Pop Mart earned $1.8 billion in revenue—more than twice what it made the year before. With the rising popularity of its toys, major financial firms like Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley have raised their stock price targets by 30 to 50 percent.
Biggest viral trends
Celebrities such as Rihanna, Dua Lipa, David Beckham, Ananya Panday, and Sharvari Wagh have been seen showing off these tiny charms. Their endorsement has transformed Labubu from a simple plush toy into a trendy fashion accessory and one of 2025’s biggest viral trends.
Human sized figure doll
The Labubu doll craze has taken the world by storm, reaching new heights with a recent auction of a human-sized figure that fetched over 1 million yuan. According to Reuters, a Beijing auction house sold the life-sized Labubu for 1.08 million yuan (around $150,275) earlier this week — a clear sign of the collectible's soaring popularity.
Labubu figure unique design
Standing at 131 cm (4.3 feet) tall, the mint green Labubu figure was the highest-selling item at the auction. Its unique design and limited availability make it a prized possession among Labubu enthusiasts.
Blind Box
Influencers say the craze is largely due to Pop Mart’s unique distribution method. Each Labubu figure comes in a ‘blind box,’ so buyers don’t know which colour or design they’ll receive. This mystery adds excitement to the unboxing experience and often encourages customers to keep buying until they find the one they want.
