Meet Labubu Love, Sensational Doll That Has Sent Internet Into Frenzy For...

The dolls have become a huge hit across Asia, the US, and Europe, leading to massive profits for Pop Mart, the company based in Beijing. The company’s stock, listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange, has tripled in value since it closed at HK$ 89.65 on December 31. This rapid rise in popularity and earnings has pushed Pop Mart’s Chairman and CEO, Wang Ning, into the top ten richest people in China for the first time. According to Forbes’ Real-time Billionaires List, his net worth has reached $22.7 billion as of June 12.