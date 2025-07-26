Meet Lolong: The 1,075 Kg Guinness World Record Crocodile That Rewrote History, Resident Of...

photoDetails

english

Large crocodiles are among ancient predators on Earth and these reptiles are perfectly adapted for both land and water, with muscular tails for swift swimming, armored skin for protection, and powerful jaws capable of exerting crushing force.

Found in various water bodies across Asia, Africa, the Americas, and Australia, large crocodiles are apex predators, often feeding on fish, birds, and even large mammals.

However, they are a vital part of the food chain, as they prey on small animals and play their part in maintaining the balance of the ecosystem.