Meet Lolong: The 1,075 Kg Guinness World Record Crocodile That Rewrote History, Resident Of...
Large crocodiles are among ancient predators on Earth and these reptiles are perfectly adapted for both land and water, with muscular tails for swift swimming, armored skin for protection, and powerful jaws capable of exerting crushing force.
Found in various water bodies across Asia, Africa, the Americas, and Australia, large crocodiles are apex predators, often feeding on fish, birds, and even large mammals.
However, they are a vital part of the food chain, as they prey on small animals and play their part in maintaining the balance of the ecosystem.
The "largest crocodile in captivity ever" was named 'Lolong', a 6.17 metres (20 feet 2.91 inches) saltwater crocodile.
Lolong's Weight
Lolong, the record-holding crocodile, was weighed at a truck weigh-bridge and verified at around 1,075 kilograms.
Lolong's Death
Sadly, Lolong passed away on February 10, 2013.
Lolong's Capture
The crocodile was captured on September 3, 2011, in Bunawan, in the province of Agusan del Sur, Mindanao, Philippines, the Guinness World Record website stated.
The reptile was kept in a custom-built enclosure at the Philippines' Bunawan Eco-Park and Research Centre.
Largest Crocodile In Captivity Now
In a report published by the Guinness World Records in 2019, the largest crocodile in captivity became Cassius, who measured 5.48 meters (17 feet 11 inches).
Lolong's Ancestors
Lolong and Cassius' ancient ancestors - the 'Sarcosuchus imperator' could have measured as long as 12.2 meters, which is 40 feet, and weighed as much as 8 tonnes.
This means that Lolong's ancestor was double its length and around 7.5 times its weight.
