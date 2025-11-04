Advertisement
NewsPhotosMeet Man With World’s Longest Name: Holds Guinness Record With Over 2,000 Words, But Faces Legal Battle Due To...
Meet Man With World’s Longest Name: Holds Guinness Record With Over 2,000 Words, But Faces Legal Battle Due To...

Meet a man with the longest name, Laurence Watkins legally changed his name to include 2,253 middle names, earning the Guinness World Record for the longest personal name. Inspired by unusual records, he overcame legal hurdles to succeed. 
 

Updated:Nov 04, 2025, 04:37 PM IST
Laurence Watkins was born in New Zealand holds the Guinness World Record for the longest personal name, legally changing his name to include 2,253 unique words in total. (Image: Guinness World Record)

Fascinated by quirky records, Laurence read the entire Guinness World Records book to find one he could beat and chose to add more names than the existing holder.

The process was challenging due to limited computer access, and he spent hundreds of dollars hiring someone to type out his extensive list of names for submission.

His legal application faced hurdles, approved by the District Court but rejected by the Registrar General, until the New Zealand High Court ruled in his favour.

Initially recognized for 2,310 names, the record was adjusted to 2,253 after a guideline change. Laurence selected names from books and co-workers’ suggestions while working at a library.

Laurence’s favourite name is AZ2000, symbolizing names from A to Z. Government systems often struggle to process his full name, making official documentation a challenge. (Image: Social Media/ X)

