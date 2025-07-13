Advertisement
Meet 'Methuselah': Oldest Living Individual Tree, Over 4500 Years Old, Stands As Testament To Time
Meet 'Methuselah': Oldest Living Individual Tree, Over 4500 Years Old, Stands As Testament To Time

The oldest known 'living individual tree' on Earth has withstood the test of time for thousands of years. It must have silently witnessed the rise and fall of civilizations, climate shifts, and natural disasters. 

The tree's ancient trunk and branches could tell a story of resilience, adapting through millennia without human intervention. It stands as a symbol of longevity and the enduring power of nature. 

Updated:Jul 13, 2025, 05:31 PM IST
Name of Tree

Name of Tree

According to the website of Guinness World Records, the oldest named individual tree, 'Methuselah', was found by Dr. Edmund Schulman (United States of America) and dated in 1957 from core samples as being more than 4,800 years old (4,856 years as of 2024). 

Its Age

Its Age

Its age was later cross-dated and confirmed by dendrochronologist Tom Harlan at the University of Arizona's Laboratory of Tree-Ring Research.

Classified 'Individual' Tree

Classified 'Individual' Tree

'Methuselah', the tree, is classed as “individual" as it is not a clone from a clonal colony. 

Notably, it is rare for any individual tree to exceed 3,000 to 4,000 years old.

Other Specimen

Other Specimen

As per the website, an even older specimen of bristlecone sampled by Schulman in the White Mountains was also crossdated by Tom Harlan, but not until 2009. This sample was also from a living tree, so the tree is aged 5,074 years as of 2024. 

Location of Tree

Location of Tree

The exact locations of these trees are kept from the public to protect them from any damage.

Before 'Methuselah' Came...

Before 'Methuselah' Came...

Before Methuselah, the record holder was another bristlecone pine named Prometheus. It was over 4,900 years old when it was reportedly cut down in 1964.

Other Long-Living Tree Species Are...

Other Long-Living Tree Species Are...

Other long-lived individual tree species are- giant sequoia and western juniper. 

Credits

Credits

Photo Credits: All Representational Images/ Freepik 

