Meet 'Methuselah': Oldest Living Individual Tree, Over 4500 Years Old, Stands As Testament To Time
The oldest known 'living individual tree' on Earth has withstood the test of time for thousands of years. It must have silently witnessed the rise and fall of civilizations, climate shifts, and natural disasters.
The tree's ancient trunk and branches could tell a story of resilience, adapting through millennia without human intervention. It stands as a symbol of longevity and the enduring power of nature.
Name of Tree
According to the website of Guinness World Records, the oldest named individual tree, 'Methuselah', was found by Dr. Edmund Schulman (United States of America) and dated in 1957 from core samples as being more than 4,800 years old (4,856 years as of 2024).
Its Age
Its age was later cross-dated and confirmed by dendrochronologist Tom Harlan at the University of Arizona's Laboratory of Tree-Ring Research.
Classified 'Individual' Tree
'Methuselah', the tree, is classed as “individual" as it is not a clone from a clonal colony.
Notably, it is rare for any individual tree to exceed 3,000 to 4,000 years old.
Other Specimen
As per the website, an even older specimen of bristlecone sampled by Schulman in the White Mountains was also crossdated by Tom Harlan, but not until 2009. This sample was also from a living tree, so the tree is aged 5,074 years as of 2024.
Location of Tree
The exact locations of these trees are kept from the public to protect them from any damage.
Before 'Methuselah' Came...
Before Methuselah, the record holder was another bristlecone pine named Prometheus. It was over 4,900 years old when it was reportedly cut down in 1964.
Other Long-Living Tree Species Are...
Other long-lived individual tree species are- giant sequoia and western juniper.
Credits
Photo Credits: All Representational Images/ Freepik
