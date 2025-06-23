Meet Muja: Oldest Living Alligator In Captivity Aged...; Holds Guinness World Record, Not From India Or Africa, Belongs To...
It is truly thrilling to learn about some of the oldest living animals on the planet. That being said, the world of wildlife never ceases to amaze.
Meet the 'Oldest Living Alligator In Captivity':
Name Of Oldest Alligator In Captivity
According to the information available on the Guinness World Records' website, the oldest alligator currently in captivity is "Muja".
Muja is an adult male American alligator living at the Belgrade Zoo in Serbia.
Muja's Age
Muja's precise age when he was sent from Germany to the Belgrade Zoo in 1937 is not known. Although he was already fully grown, as per the Guinness World Record website.
He has lived there continuously since his arrival on 12 September 1937, which would imply that as of 22 May 2018, he was at least 80 years and 252 days old.
Alligators Age
Muja was already fully grown when he arrived at the zoo, so he would have been at least 10 to 12 years old.
Young alligators, after hatching, grow 7.6 to 20.3 centimetres per year as they mature, and are considered to be adults when they attain a length of 1.8 metres.
WW II
Muja has also survived the World War II bombings of Belgrade in 1941 and 1944.
During the bombing, the zoo was almost levelled by artillery fire and aerial bombing.
NATO Bombing
Muja has also lived through the 1999 NATO bombing of Belgrade.
Muja's Amputation
In 2012, Muja required surgery to amputate one of his feet.
This medical step was taken after his feet became infected.
Credits
Information Credit: Guinness World Record Website
Photo Credit: Representative Images/ Freepik
Trending Photos