Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2920875https://zeenews.india.com/photos/world/meet-muja-oldest-living-alligator-in-captivity-aged-holds-guinness-world-record-not-from-india-or-africa-belongs-to-2920875
NewsPhotosMeet Muja: Oldest Living Alligator In Captivity Aged...; Holds Guinness World Record, Not From India Or Africa, Belongs To...
photoDetails

Meet Muja: Oldest Living Alligator In Captivity Aged...; Holds Guinness World Record, Not From India Or Africa, Belongs To...

It is truly thrilling to learn about some of the oldest living animals on the planet. That being said, the world of wildlife never ceases to amaze.

Meet the 'Oldest Living Alligator In Captivity': 

Updated:Jun 23, 2025, 08:26 PM IST
Follow Us

Name Of Oldest Alligator In Captivity

1/7
Name Of Oldest Alligator In Captivity

According to the information available on the Guinness World Records' website, the oldest alligator currently in captivity is "Muja".

Muja is an adult male American alligator living at the Belgrade Zoo in Serbia.

Follow Us

Muja's Age

2/7
Muja's Age

Muja's precise age when he was sent from Germany to the Belgrade Zoo in 1937 is not known. Although he was already fully grown, as per the Guinness World Record website.

He has lived there continuously since his arrival on 12 September 1937, which would imply that as of 22 May 2018, he was at least 80 years and 252 days old. 

Follow Us

Alligators Age

3/7
Alligators Age

Muja was already fully grown when he arrived at the zoo, so he would have been at least 10 to 12 years old.

Young alligators, after hatching, grow 7.6 to 20.3 centimetres per year as they mature, and are considered to be adults when they attain a length of 1.8 metres.

Follow Us

WW II

4/7
WW II

Muja has also survived the World War II bombings of Belgrade in 1941 and 1944. 

During the bombing, the zoo was almost levelled by artillery fire and aerial bombing.

Follow Us

NATO Bombing

5/7
NATO Bombing

Muja has also lived through the 1999 NATO bombing of Belgrade.

Follow Us

Muja's Amputation

6/7
Muja's Amputation

In 2012, Muja required surgery to amputate one of his feet. 

This medical step was taken after his feet became infected.

Follow Us

Credits

7/7
Credits

Information Credit: Guinness World Record Website 

Photo Credit: Representative Images/ Freepik

Follow Us
fascinating animal factsanimal factsAlligator
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
chaat season
Chaat Season Is Here: 8 Must Try For Your Rainy Day Cravings
camera icon7
title
Jasprit Bumrah
5 Records Jasprit Bumrah Broke During IND vs ENG 1st Test: Overtaking Wasim Akram, Equalling Kapil Dev And...
camera icon9
title
Non-fried monsoon snacks
8 Non-Fried Snacks That Are Equally Delicious During Monsoon
camera icon8
title
humidity hair tips
Struggling With Humidity? Try These 8 Long Hairstyles That Stay Perfect Even In Humid Weather
camera icon7
title
kerala lottery result today
Kerala Bhagyathara BT-8 Bumper Lottery Result Today 23-06-2025 OUT: Monday Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1 Crore First Prize, Check Full Winners List
NEWS ON ONE CLICK