Meet Oldest Living Person In The World Who is 115-Year-Old, Worked In India At 18, Has Survived World War 1, 2; Says Secret To Long Life Is 'Never Argue With...'

Ethel May Collins was born in Shipton Bellinger, Hampshire, England, on 21 August 1909 as the second-youngest of eight children, and was raised in Tidworth, Wiltshire. Her sister, Gladys Babilas (1897–2002), lived to be 104. In 1927, aged 18, she went on a voyage to India and worked as an au pair to a military family until she was 21.

She returned to the UK in 1931 and met her future husband, Norman Caterham. They married at Salisbury Cathedral in 1933. She became a lieutenant colonel in the army, and the couple were stationed in Hong Kong and Gibraltar.