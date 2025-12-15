Advertisement
Meet Oman's First Lady Sayyida Ahad: Mother Of 4 Children; Now In-Charge Of...

First Lady Of Oman: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a three-nation tour to Jordan, Ethiopia, and Oman to strengthen diplomatic and economic ties. During his visit to Oman, PM Modi will likely meet Sultan Haitham bin Tariq. Another major figure who will be in the spotlight is the First Lady of Oman, Sayyida Ahad. Take a look at her early life, social work, public engagements, and royal role.

Updated:Dec 15, 2025, 03:13 PM IST
First Lady of Oman

First Lady of Oman

Her Highness Sayyida Ahad bint Abdullah bin Hamad Al Busaidiyah is the First Lady of Oman and the wife of Sultan Haitham bin Tariq. She assumed the role when her husband became Sultan on January 11, 2020. (Image: Instagram/@3oudotcom)

Background and Early Life

First Lady Of Oman

Sayyida Ahad was born on April 4, 1969, in Muscat, Oman. She comes from a prominent Omani family; her father, Sayyid Abdullah bin Hamad Al Busaidi, held key positions, including serving as governor of Musandam. (Image: Instagram/@maglebanon)

Education and Family

First Lady Of Oman

She completed her early education in Oman and pursued higher studies abroad, earning a degree in sociology. Sayyida Ahad married Sultan Haitham in 1989, and the couple has four children. (Image: Instagram/@maglebanon)

Royal Role

First Lady Of Oman

As Oman’s First Lady, Sayyida Ahad performs official duties alongside the Sultan. She hosts visiting heads of state and dignitaries and represents Oman at international events and state visits. (Image: Instagram/@maglebanon)

Social Work

First Lady Of Oman

In 2021, she established the Ahad Foundation, which focuses on empowering women, supporting people with disabilities, and helping low-income families. The foundation also provides aid to communities affected by natural disasters. (Image: Instagram/@maglebanon)

Public Engagements and Advocacy

First Lady Of Oman

Sayyida Ahad made her first formal public appearance in 2020 on Omani Women’s Day, underlining her commitment to women’s advancement and social recognition. (Image: Instagram/@davincicode7)

Title and Cultural Significance

First Lady Of Oman

In Oman, the First Lady holds the honorary title Al Sayyida Al Jalila, meaning The Honourable Lady or The Venerable Lady. Oman had been without an official First Lady for over 50 years before her term, as the previous Sultan, Qaboos bin Said, remained unmarried. (Image: Instagram/@davincicode7)

PM Modi Oman VisitFirst lady of OmanSultan Haitham bin TariqSayyida Ahad
