Meet Only Man In The World Who Speaks Thousands Of Years Old Extinct Language; He Is…
Taushiro, a nearly extinct language from Peru’s Amazon, is spoken by only one man named Amadeo García García. As the last fluent speaker, he carries the heritage, stories, and traditions of his people. Linguists and researchers are working to document and preserve Taushiro before it disappears forever.
The Language
Taushiro, also called Pinchi, is a language from the Peruvian Amazon. Once spoken by a whole community, it is now on the edge of extinction.
The Last Speaker
The last fluent speaker is Amadeo García García, who lives in isolation in Peru.
Early Life
Amadeo grew up in a Taushiro community and has five children. In the 1980s, after his wife left him, he kept his children in an orphanage.
Decline of the Language
The Taushiro community declined due to disease, displacement, and colonisation. Younger generations adopted Spanish, and today no children learn Taushiro.
Preservation Efforts
Linguists have worked with Amadeo to record dictionaries, texts, and oral stories. Digital archives are being created to preserve the language, but without speakers, revival remains uncertain. (Image: caaap.org.pe)
UNESCO Status
UNESCO lists Taushiro as Critically Endangered. With only one confirmed speaker, it is among the rarest living languages on Earth.
Linguistic Uniqueness
Taushiro has complex verb forms and sounds not found in Spanish, making it linguistically unique.
The Future of Taushiro
Taushiro is considered moribund (at the point of death), experts say it may not survive beyond Amadeo’s lifetime. (Image credit: Youtube/The New York Times)
