Meet Only Man In The World Who Speaks Thousands Of Years Old Extinct Language; He Is…

Taushiro, a nearly extinct language from Peru’s Amazon, is spoken by only one man named  Amadeo García García. As the last fluent speaker, he carries the heritage, stories, and traditions of his people. Linguists and researchers are working to document and preserve Taushiro before it disappears forever.

Updated:Sep 16, 2025, 07:46 PM IST
The Language

1/8
The Language

Taushiro, also called Pinchi, is a language from the Peruvian Amazon. Once spoken by a whole community, it is now on the edge of extinction.

The Last Speaker

2/8
The Last Speaker

The last fluent speaker is Amadeo García García, who lives in isolation in Peru. 

Early Life

3/8
Early Life

Amadeo grew up in a Taushiro community and has five children. In the 1980s, after his wife left him, he kept his children in an orphanage.

Decline of the Language

4/8
Decline of the Language

The Taushiro community declined due to disease, displacement, and colonisation. Younger generations adopted Spanish, and today no children learn Taushiro.

Preservation Efforts

5/8
Preservation Efforts

Linguists have worked with Amadeo to record dictionaries, texts, and oral stories. Digital archives are being created to preserve the language, but without speakers, revival remains uncertain. (Image: caaap.org.pe)

UNESCO Status

6/8
UNESCO Status

UNESCO lists Taushiro as Critically Endangered. With only one confirmed speaker, it is among the rarest living languages on Earth.

Linguistic Uniqueness

7/8
Linguistic Uniqueness

Taushiro has complex verb forms and sounds not found in Spanish, making it linguistically unique.

The Future of Taushiro

8/8
The Future of Taushiro

Taushiro is considered moribund (at the point of death), experts say it may not survive beyond Amadeo’s lifetime. (Image credit: Youtube/The New York Times)

