Meet The Girl With World’s Longest Name: Her Name Made A State To Change Its Law; Has 1019 Letters In Her Name; Holds 2-foot-long Birth Certificate
Girl With World's Longest Name: You may remember the comedy scene from Dhamaal, released in 2007, where the actors board a car and ask the driver his name. The driver begins revealing his name, and it becomes a never-ending process. Names play a crucial role in our lives and appear on identity cards, certificates, and anywhere else we choose. We all carry our names for life, but what happens when your name is longer than most paragraphs? One woman from Texas became famous not for what she did, but simply for the name her parents gave her. What began as a desire to be unique turned into a Guinness World Record and even changed a state law.
A Mother’s Unusual Wish
Back in 1984, Texas resident Sandra Williams gave birth to a baby girl. She and her partner wanted to give their child a name that was like no one else’s. Inspired by a mix of films, cars, relatives and creative imagination, Sandra named her daughter Rhoshandiatellyneshiaunneveshenk Koyaanisquatsiuth Williams. But even that wasn’t enough for her.
Two-Feet Long Birth Certificate
Three weeks after registering the name, the parents decided to go back and extend it. They filed a formal request to add hundreds more letters — turning the original name into a massive 1,019-letter identity. They even added a 36-letter middle name. The updated birth certificate was so long that it measured nearly two feet in length.
The World’s Longest Name
With the new extension, their daughter officially entered the Guinness Book of World Records for having the world’s longest personal name. The final name is a complex string of over a thousand letters, combining dozens of made-up parts tied to various inspirations. For practical reasons, the girl later went by the simple nickname "Jamie."
Daily Life with a 1,000-Letter Name
Remembering her own name wasn’t easy for Jamie as a child. According to media reports, she even recorded herself saying it repeatedly just so she could memorize it. Friends, teachers and relatives never used the full name — they always called her by her short nickname. Jamie once appeared on The Oprah Winfrey Show with her mother in 1997, where her mother proudly said this name was chosen specifically to break a world record.
A Name That Changed the Law
The unusual case created such attention that the U.S. state of Texas later changed its rules for birth certificates. A new rule stated that a child’s name must fit within the designated “name” box on the form, simply to avoid such excessively long names in future. Sandra reportedly spent nearly six years designing the full name, combining her favorite words, movie references, and family names.
More Than Just a Name
While the entire world may find the name amusing or extreme, for Jamie it became both a symbol of her identity and a challenge she had to live with. Today, she continues to use her short name in daily life, but her full registered name remains one of the longest ever recorded — and a striking example of how far a parent will go to make their child stand out.
The Longest Name
Jamie's full name is: Rhoshandiatellyneshiaunneveshenkescianneshaimondrischlyndasaccarnaerenquellenendrasamecashaunettethalemeicoleshiwhalhinive'onchellecaundenesheaalausondrilynnejeanetrimyranaekuesaundrilynnezekeriakenvaunetradevonneyavondalatarneskcaevontaepreonkeinesceellaviavelzadawnefriendsettajessicannelesciajoyvaelloydietteyvettesparklenesceaundrieaquenttaekatilyaevea'shauwneoraliaevaekizzieshiyjuanewandalecciannereneitheliapreciousnesceverroneccaloveliatyronevekacarrionnehenriettaescecleonpatrarutheliacharsalynnmeokcamonaeloiesalynnecsiannemerciadellesciaustillaparissalondonveshadenequamonecaalexetiozetiaquaniaenglaundneshiafrancethosharomeshaunnehawaineakowethauandavernellchishankcarlinaaddoneillesciachristondrafawndrealaotrelleoctavionnemiariasarahtashabnequckagailenaxeteshiataharadaponsadeloriakoentescacraigneckadellanierstellavonnemyiatangoneshiadianacorvettinagodtawndrashirlenescekilokoneyasharrontannamyantoniaaquinettesequioadaurilessiaquatandamerceddiamaebellecescajamesauwnneltomecapolotyoajohny aetheodoradilcyana.
