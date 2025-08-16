Meet The Girl With World’s Longest Name: Her Name Made A State To Change Its Law; Has 1019 Letters In Her Name; Holds 2-foot-long Birth Certificate

photoDetails

Girl With World's Longest Name: You may remember the comedy scene from Dhamaal, released in 2007, where the actors board a car and ask the driver his name. The driver begins revealing his name, and it becomes a never-ending process. Names play a crucial role in our lives and appear on identity cards, certificates, and anywhere else we choose. We all carry our names for life, but what happens when your name is longer than most paragraphs? One woman from Texas became famous not for what she did, but simply for the name her parents gave her. What began as a desire to be unique turned into a Guinness World Record and even changed a state law.