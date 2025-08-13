Meet The Girl With World’s Most Beautiful Handwriting: Her Assignment Becomes Internet Sensation At Just 16, Honoured By Armed Forces; She Is Not From India...Know Who She Is...

photoDetails

World’s Most Beautiful Handwriting: Handwriting has long been a way to add beauty to learning, turning words into art. Students with neat, graceful writing often shine in academics and earn praise from teachers who see it as a rare gift. One such young girl, whose pen transformed paper into perfection, is none other than Prakriti Malla — and she is not from India.

From the serene lanes of Nepal, her handwriting captured hearts worldwide and earned her the title of having the “world’s most beautiful handwriting.” Prakriti’s journey to fame began in the eighth grade, at just 16, when her flawless penmanship went viral. Even as the world drifts deeper into the digital era, her work reminds us of the magic of pen and paper — a bridge between thought and expression. Her story isn’t just about beautiful writing; it’s about how simple strokes can leave a lasting mark on the world.