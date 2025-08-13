Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2945569https://zeenews.india.com/photos/world/meet-the-girl-with-world-s-most-beautiful-handwriting-her-assignment-becomes-internet-sensation-at-just-16-honoured-by-armed-forces-she-is-not-from-india-know-who-she-is-2945569
NewsPhotosMeet The Girl With World’s Most Beautiful Handwriting: Her Assignment Becomes Internet Sensation At Just 16, Honoured By Armed Forces; She Is Not From India...Know Who She Is...
photoDetails

Meet The Girl With World’s Most Beautiful Handwriting: Her Assignment Becomes Internet Sensation At Just 16, Honoured By Armed Forces; She Is Not From India...Know Who She Is...

World’s Most Beautiful Handwriting: Handwriting has long been a way to add beauty to learning, turning words into art. Students with neat, graceful writing often shine in academics and earn praise from teachers who see it as a rare gift. One such young girl, whose pen transformed paper into perfection, is none other than Prakriti Malla — and she is not from India.

From the serene lanes of Nepal, her handwriting captured hearts worldwide and earned her the title of having the “world’s most beautiful handwriting.” Prakriti’s journey to fame began in the eighth grade, at just 16, when her flawless penmanship went viral. Even as the world drifts deeper into the digital era, her work reminds us of the magic of pen and paper — a bridge between thought and expression. Her story isn’t just about beautiful writing; it’s about how simple strokes can leave a lasting mark on the world. 

Updated:Aug 13, 2025, 05:30 PM IST
Follow Us

Prakriti Malla: Girl With The World’s Most Beautiful Handwriting

1/8
Prakriti Malla: Girl With The World’s Most Beautiful Handwriting

Prakriti Malla, a young Nepali student, has captured hearts worldwide with her extraordinary handwriting, often called the “world’s most beautiful handwriting.” Her penmanship is admired for its precision, symmetry, and elegance, resembling perfectly printed text rather than typical handwritten notes.  

Follow Us

Prakriti Malla's Global Recognition Began In 2017

2/8
World’s Most Beautiful Handwriting

Her journey to global recognition began in 2017 when a school project showcasing her handwriting went viral. Social media platforms were flooded with appreciation for her skill, making her an overnight sensation in Nepal and across international borders. 

Follow Us

Prakriti Malla Gains Popularity At Just 16 Years Old

3/8
World’s Most Beautiful Handwriting

Prakriti gained considerable popularity at the age of 16 when she was in the eighth grade. Prakriti demonstrated penmanship far beyond her years. Her handwriting stood out for its flawless curves, equal spacing, and consistent strokes, which impressed handwriting enthusiasts and experts alike.  

Follow Us

Prakriti Malla's Becomes An Internet Sensation

4/8
World’s Most Beautiful Handwriting

The photo of her assignment became an internet sensation. Every letter looked like a piece of art, with meticulous spacing and uniformity that mesmerized people. It wasn’t just neat handwriting — it was an artistic creation on paper. 

Follow Us

World’s Most Beautiful Handwriting Earns Prakriti Malla UAE Honour

5/8
World’s Most Beautiful Handwriting

Her fame reached official platforms when the UAE Embassy honored her for outstanding handwriting. She presented a handwritten congratulatory letter to the leadership and citizens of the United Arab Emirates on their 51st National Day celebrations.  

Follow Us

Prakriti Malla Recognised By Nepali Armed Forces

6/8
World’s Most Beautiful Handwriting

Prakriti’s artistry was also recognized by the Nepalese military, cementing her status as a national pride. Such recognition showed that her talent was not only an internet trend but also a source of inspiration for her country.  

Follow Us

Penmanship Can Still Be An Art Form

7/8
World’s Most Beautiful Handwriting

In today’s era of computers and smartphones, where handwriting is often neglected, Prakriti’s skill proves that penmanship can still be an art form. Her work has left handwriting experts worldwide in awe and admiration.  

Follow Us

Prakriti Malla Pens Letter to UAE on 51st Spirit of the Union

8/8
World’s Most Beautiful Handwriting

Prakriti Malla wrote a beautiful congratulatory letter to the UAE leaders for their 51st Spirit of the Union. It was more than just neat handwriting. It was a warm diplomatic gesture, delivered to the embassy with pride. (Image Social media/X)  

Follow Us
World’s Most Beautiful HandwritingNepal Armed ForcesPrakriti MallaUAE Honour
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
medha roopam ias officer
Meet Medha Roopam: From Gold-Winning Shooter To Noida’s First Woman District Magistrate; Hails From Family Of...
camera icon10
title
Independence Day 2025
Independence Day 2025: 8 Childhood Memories That Will Make You Relive The Magic Of Freedom’s Celebrations
camera icon8
title
8th Pay Commission
8th Pay Commission Timeline, Chairperson, Members Appointment: Finance Ministry Says Notification Will Be Issued In...
camera icon7
title
Independence Day 2025
Independence Day 2025: 5 Creative And Meaningful Ways To Celebrate The Spirit Of Freedom With Joy And Patriotism
camera icon7
title
Dearness Allowance
7th Pay Commission 18-Months Frozen DA Arrears During Covid: Finance Ministry Responds On Payment Of Arrear Money
NEWS ON ONE CLICK