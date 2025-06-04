Advertisement
NewsPhotosMeet The Girl With World’s Most Beautiful Handwriting— Honored By Armed Forces And She Is Not From India, Russia, Ukraine Or USA; She Is...
Meet The Girl With World’s Most Beautiful Handwriting— Honored By Armed Forces And She Is Not From India, Russia, Ukraine Or USA; She Is...

World’s Most Beautiful Handwriting: Do you remember how important good handwriting was during our Class 10 and 12 board exams? To maintain neat writing, many of us were scolded countless times by our teachers and parents, right? In today’s digital age, where typing has largely replaced writing, beautiful penmanship has become increasingly rare.

This is the story of a girl whose journey began in 2017, when one of her school assignments went viral on the internet. Her handwriting was soon regarded as the most beautiful in the world. She is not from India, the UK, France, Japan, Russia, Ukraine or the USA. Her name is Prakriti Malla, and she hails from Nepal. Her story proves that this fading art still holds great value. 

Her extraordinary handwriting amazed millions and reminded the world of the timeless beauty and power of writing by hand. Her talent became a global sensation, inspiring many to appreciate this simple yet impactful skill. Prakriti Malla’s story is not just about beautiful handwriting; it represents a broader movement to appreciate and revive traditional skills in an increasingly digital world.   

Updated:Jun 04, 2025, 03:54 PM IST
Digital Age Vs Handwriting

Digital Age Vs Handwriting

In today’s digital world dominated by smartphones and laptops, handwriting is gradually being forgotten. However, it still holds the importance, as putting pen to paper strengthens our connection with thoughts and enhances memory retention in meaningful and creative way.   

Handwriting And Learning

World’s Most Beautiful Handwriting

As we all know that Handwriting is deeply linked to learning. It’s more than a basic skill—it helps in shaping thought processes, improving focus, and is often considered a talent that contributes to academic and personal development, especially among young students. 

 

Prakriti Malla Goes Viral at 14

World’s Most Beautiful Handwriting

At just 14 years old, while studying in the eighth grade, Prakriti’s school assignment went viral. Her stunningly neat and symmetrical handwriting took social media by storm, earning praise and admiration from millions across the globe.   

 

World's Most Beautiful Handwriting: Prakriti Malla

World’s Most Beautiful Handwriting

Prakriti Malla from Nepal captured global attention for her extraordinary handwriting. Her beautiful handwriting is often regarded as the "world's most beautiful handwriting".   

 

Netizens And Experts Leaves In Awe

World’s Most Beautiful Handwriting

Handwriting professionals and netizens were amazed by Prakriti’s handwriting. Her perfection in handwriting led many to believe it was computer-generated, not handwritten. Her flawless curves and spacing truly blur the line between calligraphy and digital typography in the writing.  

 

Prakriti Malla's Letter To UAE

World’s Most Beautiful Handwriting

Prakriti penned a heartfelt congratulatory letter to the UAE for their 51st Spirit of the Union celebration. She hand-delivered it to the UAE Embassy, showcasing both her talent and the power of written expression.  

Prakriti Malla: Honored by Armed Forces

World’s Most Beautiful Handwriting

Recognizing her exceptional skill, the Nepalese armed forces honored Prakriti for her outstanding handwriting. This acknowledgment celebrated not just beauty in writing, but the discipline, grace, and cultural pride reflected through her script.  

 

Gentle Reminder To Handwriting In Digital Age

World’s Most Beautiful Handwriting

Prakriti's story serves as a gentle reminder to value handwriting. In an increasingly digital age, writing by hand still offers emotional depth, creativity, and a personal connection that typing on screens can rarely replace. (Image Credit: Social Media/X) 

 

success storyNepal Prakriti MallaWorld's Most Beautiful Handwriting
