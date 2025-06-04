Meet The Girl With World’s Most Beautiful Handwriting— Honored By Armed Forces And She Is Not From India, Russia, Ukraine Or USA; She Is...

photoDetails

english

World’s Most Beautiful Handwriting: Do you remember how important good handwriting was during our Class 10 and 12 board exams? To maintain neat writing, many of us were scolded countless times by our teachers and parents, right? In today’s digital age, where typing has largely replaced writing, beautiful penmanship has become increasingly rare.

This is the story of a girl whose journey began in 2017, when one of her school assignments went viral on the internet. Her handwriting was soon regarded as the most beautiful in the world. She is not from India, the UK, France, Japan, Russia, Ukraine or the USA. Her name is Prakriti Malla, and she hails from Nepal. Her story proves that this fading art still holds great value.

Her extraordinary handwriting amazed millions and reminded the world of the timeless beauty and power of writing by hand. Her talent became a global sensation, inspiring many to appreciate this simple yet impactful skill. Prakriti Malla’s story is not just about beautiful handwriting; it represents a broader movement to appreciate and revive traditional skills in an increasingly digital world.