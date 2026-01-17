Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3007810https://zeenews.india.com/photos/world/meet-the-man-who-once-posed-as-a-government-official-and-sold-the-eiffel-tower-twice-3007810
NewsPhotosMeet The Man Who Once Posed As A Government Official And Sold The Eiffel Tower Twice
photoDetails

Meet The Man Who Once Posed As A Government Official And Sold The Eiffel Tower Twice

From its earliest days, the Eiffel Tower stirred audacious schemes, culminating in one con man daring to sell it for real!
Updated:Jan 17, 2026, 05:43 PM IST
Follow Us

The Man Who Sold Eiffel Tower

1/8
The Man Who Sold Eiffel Tower

Constructed in 1889 for the World’s Fair, the Eiffel Tower swiftly rose to become an enduring symbol of Paris. Yet beyond its architectural brilliance, the tower also sparked intrigue and opportunism. Originally designed as a temporary structure, as noted by La Tour Eiffel, its towering iron frame attracted the attention of those seeking profit rather than art. Among them was Victor Lustig, a cunning con artist, who would go on to attempt one of history’s most audacious scams: selling the Eiffel Tower as scrap metal.

(Image: Freepik)

Follow Us

Victor Lustig: A Charming Con Artist

2/8
Victor Lustig: A Charming Con Artist

According to a 2024 article in El País (English edition), Victor Lustig was born in 1890 in the Austro-Hungarian Empire. Fluent in five languages and a gifted conversationalist, he initially appeared destined for a career in diplomacy.

(Image: X/Freepik)

Follow Us

Early Criminal Ventures

3/8
Early Criminal Ventures

Before his infamous Eiffel Tower scheme, Lustig had already established a reputation as a skilled swindler. He engaged in counterfeiting, elaborate frauds, and small cons across Europe, honing the ability to manipulate people with ease.

(Image: Freepik)

Follow Us

The Eiffel Tower’s Maintenance Burden

4/8
The Eiffel Tower’s Maintenance Burden

Originally meant to stand for only 20 years, the Eiffel Tower had survived well beyond its planned lifespan by the 1920s. After the Great War, and while the country was already in the process of economic recovery, the structure posed a significant financial burden for France. Maintaining its 7,300 tons of iron required constant painting, cleaning, oiling of elevators, and replacing rivets and joints. Rumours began circulating that the government might eventually dismantle the tower and sell it as scrap metal, a notion that Victor Lustig quickly seized upon as the perfect opportunity for one of history’s most audacious cons.

(Image: Freepik)

Follow Us

Crafting the Perfect Scam

5/8
Crafting the Perfect Scam

Travelling to Paris, Lustig commissioned forged government letterheads and medals, rented a suite at the Hôtel de Crillon, and began crafting his story. By presenting himself as a high-ranking government official, Lustig invited six scrap metal businessmen to his hotel suite, introducing himself as the deputy director of the National Postal and Telegraph Service. He explained that the Eiffel Tower was incompatible with Parisian architecture and that the government planned to dismantle and sell it secretly. He framed it as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity: the contract to purchase the tower would go to the highest bidder. Among the businessmen, André Poisson fell for the scam, eager to profit from what he believed was a confidential deal.

(Image: @EiffelTowerUSA crediting, @witchiez)

Follow Us

High-Stakes Purchase and the Bribe

6/8
High-Stakes Purchase and the Bribe

Poisson ultimately agreed to pay 1.2 million francs, roughly 4.2 million euros in today’s value, according to The Hustle (2024), and signed a formal contract for the purchase of the Eiffel Tower. Once the contract was signed, Lustig demanded a bribe, framing it as a necessary step to “smooth the bureaucratic process.” Poisson, eager to finalise the deal, paid 70,000 francs in cash. This payment sealed Lustig’s con. He accepted the money, shook hands, and vanished, leaving Poisson humiliated and powerless to report the crime, as doing so would reveal his own willingness to engage in bribery.

(Image Credit: @animetv_jp/X)

Follow Us

Second Attempt

7/8
Second Attempt

After this success, Lustig tried to sell the Eiffel Tower a second time, but his plan was less effective. He soon left France to avoid capture, continuing his career as a con artist elsewhere.

 

(Image Credit: @Finance_Nerd_/X)

Follow Us

Victor Lustig Life In US And Death

8/8
Victor Lustig Life In US And Death

Relocating to the United States, Lustig continued defrauding unsuspecting victims. His criminal exploits eventually caught up with him, and in 1935, he was arrested and imprisoned. He spent his final years in the infamous Alcatraz Federal Prison, where he died in 1947.

(Image Credit: @Finance_Nerd_/X)

Follow Us
Man Who Sold Eiffel Towervictor lustigvictor lustig eiffel towerwho sold eiffel tower
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
South Indian OTT Releases
Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada OTT Releases (January 12–January 18): New Movies And Shows On Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5 And More
camera icon8
title
Delhi Capitals
4 Overseas Players Who Are Likely To Feature In Delhi Capitals Playing XI In IPL 2026: Mitchell Starc, Tristan Stubbs And...
camera icon8
title
Mary Kom divorce controversy
Mary Kom–Onler Kom Controversy: How Much Money Did Priyanka Chopra Starrer Make At The Box Office & What Amount Was She Paid?
camera icon10
title
Mary Kom achievements
8 World Titles (Highest),2012 Oympics Bronze, 2 Asian Games Medal, 20 Years: Beyond The Trolls; Key Reasons Why Mary Kom’s Legacy Should Not Be Overshadowed By Personal Life Saga
camera icon13
title
Most centuries in T20 cricket
Most Centuries In T20: David Warner Surpasses Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle Leads; Babar Azam Higher Than Both Rohit Sharma & Virat; Check Full List