Travelling to Paris, Lustig commissioned forged government letterheads and medals, rented a suite at the Hôtel de Crillon, and began crafting his story. By presenting himself as a high-ranking government official, Lustig invited six scrap metal businessmen to his hotel suite, introducing himself as the deputy director of the National Postal and Telegraph Service. He explained that the Eiffel Tower was incompatible with Parisian architecture and that the government planned to dismantle and sell it secretly. He framed it as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity: the contract to purchase the tower would go to the highest bidder. Among the businessmen, André Poisson fell for the scam, eager to profit from what he believed was a confidential deal.

(Image: @EiffelTowerUSA crediting, @witchiez)