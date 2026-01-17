Meet The Man Who Once Posed As A Government Official And Sold The Eiffel Tower Twice
The Man Who Sold Eiffel Tower
Constructed in 1889 for the World’s Fair, the Eiffel Tower swiftly rose to become an enduring symbol of Paris. Yet beyond its architectural brilliance, the tower also sparked intrigue and opportunism. Originally designed as a temporary structure, as noted by La Tour Eiffel, its towering iron frame attracted the attention of those seeking profit rather than art. Among them was Victor Lustig, a cunning con artist, who would go on to attempt one of history’s most audacious scams: selling the Eiffel Tower as scrap metal.
(Image: Freepik)
Victor Lustig: A Charming Con Artist
According to a 2024 article in El País (English edition), Victor Lustig was born in 1890 in the Austro-Hungarian Empire. Fluent in five languages and a gifted conversationalist, he initially appeared destined for a career in diplomacy.
(Image: X/Freepik)
Early Criminal Ventures
Before his infamous Eiffel Tower scheme, Lustig had already established a reputation as a skilled swindler. He engaged in counterfeiting, elaborate frauds, and small cons across Europe, honing the ability to manipulate people with ease.
(Image: Freepik)
The Eiffel Tower’s Maintenance Burden
Originally meant to stand for only 20 years, the Eiffel Tower had survived well beyond its planned lifespan by the 1920s. After the Great War, and while the country was already in the process of economic recovery, the structure posed a significant financial burden for France. Maintaining its 7,300 tons of iron required constant painting, cleaning, oiling of elevators, and replacing rivets and joints. Rumours began circulating that the government might eventually dismantle the tower and sell it as scrap metal, a notion that Victor Lustig quickly seized upon as the perfect opportunity for one of history’s most audacious cons.
(Image: Freepik)
Crafting the Perfect Scam
Travelling to Paris, Lustig commissioned forged government letterheads and medals, rented a suite at the Hôtel de Crillon, and began crafting his story. By presenting himself as a high-ranking government official, Lustig invited six scrap metal businessmen to his hotel suite, introducing himself as the deputy director of the National Postal and Telegraph Service. He explained that the Eiffel Tower was incompatible with Parisian architecture and that the government planned to dismantle and sell it secretly. He framed it as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity: the contract to purchase the tower would go to the highest bidder. Among the businessmen, André Poisson fell for the scam, eager to profit from what he believed was a confidential deal.
(Image: @EiffelTowerUSA crediting, @witchiez)
High-Stakes Purchase and the Bribe
Poisson ultimately agreed to pay 1.2 million francs, roughly 4.2 million euros in today’s value, according to The Hustle (2024), and signed a formal contract for the purchase of the Eiffel Tower. Once the contract was signed, Lustig demanded a bribe, framing it as a necessary step to “smooth the bureaucratic process.” Poisson, eager to finalise the deal, paid 70,000 francs in cash. This payment sealed Lustig’s con. He accepted the money, shook hands, and vanished, leaving Poisson humiliated and powerless to report the crime, as doing so would reveal his own willingness to engage in bribery.
(Image Credit: @animetv_jp/X)
Second Attempt
After this success, Lustig tried to sell the Eiffel Tower a second time, but his plan was less effective. He soon left France to avoid capture, continuing his career as a con artist elsewhere.
(Image Credit: @Finance_Nerd_/X)
Victor Lustig Life In US And Death
Relocating to the United States, Lustig continued defrauding unsuspecting victims. His criminal exploits eventually caught up with him, and in 1935, he was arrested and imprisoned. He spent his final years in the infamous Alcatraz Federal Prison, where he died in 1947.
(Image Credit: @Finance_Nerd_/X)
