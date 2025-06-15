Meet The Man From Odisha Who Sold Everything, Cycled 6,000 KM From India To Sweden, Crossed Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran, And Turkey — All For Love
In this feature, we bring you the extraordinary and heartwarming journey of a man who cycled over 6,000 kilometers, crossing multiple countries — all to reunite with the woman he loved.
Meet PK Mahanandia
The man behind this epic love story is Dr. Pradyumna Kumar Mahanandia, a renowned Indian artist. His story of love, resilience, and sheer determination has touched hearts across the world.
How Their Love Story Began
The tale began in 1975, when Charlotte Von Schedvin, a tourist from Sweden, visited Delhi and saw PK’s portraits at Connaught Place. Curious and impressed, she asked him to draw her.
Who is Pradyumna Kumar Mahanandia?
PK was born into a Dalit family in a small village in Odisha. PK faced discrimination from a young age. Despite the challenges, he pursued art and earned a spot at the College of Art, Delhi, where he became famous for sketching portraits in just 10 minutes.
They Fell in Love — But Had to Part
Soon, love blossomed between PK and Charlotte. They got married in India, but Charlotte had to return to Sweden while PK stayed back to finish his studies. The two kept in touch through heartfelt letters.
Cycling 6,000 KM for Love
In January 1977, after a year apart, PK wanted to reunite with Charlotte but he realized he couldn't afford a plane ticket. So, he sold everything he owned, bought a secondhand bicycle, and began a 6,000-kilometre journey from India to Sweden.
He cycled 70 km (44 miles) every day for nearly five months.
Crossing Borders and Battling Hardship
His crossed Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran, and Turkey. During the journey, his bicycle broke down many times, and there were days when he had nothing to eat. But nothing broke his determination to meet his wife.
A Final Reunion in Europe
On May 28, after passing through Istanbul and Vienna, PK finally reached Europe. He then boarded a train to Gothenburg, Sweden, where he was reunited with Charlotte.
The couple officially married in Sweden and have since built a life together.
Where Are They Now?
Today, PK and Charlotte live in Sweden with their two children. PK continues his work as an artist, and their love story remains one of the most inspiring tales of love, courage, and commitment in modern history.
Trending Photos