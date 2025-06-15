Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2916520https://zeenews.india.com/photos/world/meet-the-man-who-sold-everything-and-cycled-6000-km-from-india-to-sweden-crossed-pakistan-afghanistan-iran-and-turkey-all-for-love-2916520
NewsPhotosMeet The Man From Odisha Who Sold Everything, Cycled 6,000 KM From India To Sweden, Crossed Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran, And Turkey — All For Love
photoDetails

Meet The Man From Odisha Who Sold Everything, Cycled 6,000 KM From India To Sweden, Crossed Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran, And Turkey — All For Love

In this feature, we bring you the extraordinary and heartwarming journey of a man who cycled over 6,000 kilometers, crossing multiple countries — all to reunite with the woman he loved.

Updated:Jun 15, 2025, 08:14 PM IST
Follow Us

Meet PK Mahanandia

1/8
Meet PK Mahanandia

The man behind this epic love story is Dr. Pradyumna Kumar Mahanandia, a renowned Indian artist. His story of love, resilience, and sheer determination has touched hearts across the world.

Follow Us

How Their Love Story Began

2/8
How Their Love Story Began

The tale began in 1975, when Charlotte Von Schedvin, a tourist from Sweden, visited Delhi and saw PK’s portraits at Connaught Place. Curious and impressed, she asked him to draw her. 

 

Follow Us

Who is Pradyumna Kumar Mahanandia?

3/8
Who is Pradyumna Kumar Mahanandia?

PK was born into a Dalit family in a small village in Odisha. PK faced discrimination from a young age. Despite the challenges, he pursued art and earned a spot at the College of Art, Delhi, where he became famous for sketching portraits in just 10 minutes.

 

Follow Us

They Fell in Love — But Had to Part

4/8
They Fell in Love — But Had to Part

Soon, love blossomed between PK and Charlotte. They got married in India, but Charlotte had to return to Sweden while PK stayed back to finish his studies. The two kept in touch through heartfelt letters.

Follow Us

Cycling 6,000 KM for Love

5/8
Cycling 6,000 KM for Love

In January 1977, after a year apart, PK wanted to reunite with Charlotte but he realized he couldn't afford a plane ticket. So, he sold everything he owned, bought a secondhand bicycle, and began a 6,000-kilometre journey from India to Sweden.

He cycled 70 km (44 miles) every day for nearly five months.

Follow Us

Crossing Borders and Battling Hardship

6/8
Crossing Borders and Battling Hardship

His crossed Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran, and Turkey. During the journey, his bicycle broke down many times, and there were days when he had nothing to eat. But nothing broke his determination to meet his wife. 

 

Follow Us

A Final Reunion in Europe

7/8
A Final Reunion in Europe

On May 28, after passing through Istanbul and Vienna, PK finally reached Europe. He then boarded a train to Gothenburg, Sweden, where he was reunited with Charlotte.

The couple officially married in Sweden and have since built a life together.

Follow Us

Where Are They Now?

8/8
Where Are They Now?

Today, PK and Charlotte live in Sweden with their two children. PK continues his work as an artist, and their love story remains one of the most inspiring tales of love, courage, and commitment in modern history.

 

Follow Us
PK Mahanandiaaritst PK Mahanandiaheartwarming stoirespositive newswho is PK MahanandiaPK Mahanandia wifePK Mahanandia artist delhi
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
weekly numerology predictions
Weekly Numerology Predictions For June 16- 22: Clarity May Arrive Midweek, Especially Around An Emotional Issue
camera icon13
title
WEEKLY HEALTH HOROSCOPE
Weekly Health Horoscope For June 16- 22: Overexertion May Cause Headaches Or Muscle Fatigue, Zodiacs
camera icon10
title
WTC prize money distribution
WTC Prize Money Distribution: How Much Money Did South Africa, Australia, India And Other Teams Receive In The Cycle?
camera icon11
title
ICC WTC 2025-27
World Test Championship 2025-27 Schedule: India, Australia, South Africa, England, New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, West Indies, Bangladesh - Complete WTC Fixtures Of All Teams In Pics
camera icon10
title
Beaches in India
7 Beaches In India You Should Visit, THIS State Is Hiding Three Gems – CHECK NAMES
NEWS ON ONE CLICK