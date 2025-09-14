Meet The Master Mind Behind Massive Anti-Immigration Protest In UK: From Hooliganism To Far-Right Leadership; His Real Name Is Not Tommy Robinson, Know Who He Is…

photoDetails

Tommy Robinson, the activist behind the recent massive anti-immigration protest in London, has long been a central figure in Britain’s far-right movement. Born as Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, his journey spans across football hooliganism, the founding of the English Defence League, and multiple legal battles. Though banned from major social media platforms, Robinson rebuilt his influence and now commands international support from far-right groups across Europe and North America.