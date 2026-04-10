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NewsPhotosMeet the thirstiest country in the world; Nations facing an extreme water crisis
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Meet the thirstiest country in the world; Nations facing an extreme water crisis

With the world’s groundwater reserves rapidly depleting, the United Nations has recently warned of a “global water bankruptcy.”

Updated:Apr 10, 2026, 09:21 PM IST
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1 Kuwait

Kuwait ranks among the most water‑stressed nations in the world, with baseline water stress in the “extremely high” category, with over 80 percent of the renewable supply used annually. Its arid climate, near‑total reliance on desalination, and heavy demand from urban and energy sectors make it one of the planet’s thirstiest states. (Representative AI Image)

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Cyprus

2 Cyprus

Cyprus also faces extremely high water stress, due to low natural freshwater supply and high seasonal demand from agriculture and tourism. The island regularly uses nearly all of its available renewable water, leaving it vulnerable to drought‑driven shortages.(Representative AI Image)

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Oman

3 Oman

Oman sits at the top tier of water‑stressed countries, where more than 80 percent of renewable water is withdrawn each year. Scarce rainfall and dependence on groundwater and desalination create a fragile balance, especially in rapidly growing urban centers.(Representative AI Image)

 

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Qatar

4 Qatar

Qatar’s water stress is driven by extreme aridity, high per‑capita demand, and heavy reliance on energy‑intensive desalination. The country uses a very large share of its renewable supply, making it one of the thirstiest nations in West Asia.(Representative AI Image)

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Bharain

5. Bahrain

Bahrain sits  at fifth position, with baseline water stress rated as “extremely high.” Limited natural freshwater and high withdrawal rates for domestic and industrial use place immense pressure on its aquifers and desalination plants.(Representative AI Image)

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