Meet The Woman Who Charges Rs 26,00,000 To Help Ultra-Rich Parents Name Their Babies; Check Her Premium Packages and Entry-Level Service – She Is Not From India, UK, Or Pakistan

Taylor Humphrey Success Story: Imagine turning a childhood hobby into a career worth lakhs of rupees. That’s exactly what Taylor Humphrey, a 37-year-old consultant, has done. She isn’t from India or Pakistan — she’s from the United States. While most people suggest baby names just for fun, Humphrey has transformed her passion into a luxury service, helping wealthy parents choose the perfect, meaningful name for their baby. What began as a personal interest has now grown into a successful business, proving that with creativity, skill, and dedication, even the simplest passions can turn into extraordinary opportunities. 

Updated:Oct 05, 2025, 08:37 PM IST
Taylor Humphrey's Social Media Following

Taylor Humphrey's Social Media Following

Taylor Humphrey began sharing her love for baby names a decade ago and now boasts over 100,000 followers across TikTok and Instagram, where she engages parents with creative name suggestions, trends, and insights, turning her hobby into a thriving online presence.

Taylor Humphrey's Extensive Portfolio

Taylor Humphrey Success Story

Over the years, she has curated more than 500 unique names for families, blending creativity with research. Her portfolio reflects her expertise in understanding name origins, meanings, cultural nuances, and “vibes,” offering truly personalized options for each client. 

Taylor Humphrey's Professional Background

Taylor Humphrey Success Story

With a foundation in branding, marketing, and doula training, Humphrey describes herself as a “name nerd.” She maintains thousands of spreadsheets cataloguing names, their meanings, origins, popularity trends, and the overall impression each name conveys for the child’s identity.

Taylor Humphrey's Entry-Level Service

Taylor Humphrey Success Story

Parents can access her entry-level service starting at $200 (Rs 17,742), which includes a personalized email with a list of name suggestions, complete with meanings, origins, and popularity trends. It’s designed for families seeking thoughtful, curated options without a full-scale consultation. 

Taylor Humphrey's Real-Life Impact

Taylor Humphrey Success Story

In one notable case, Humphrey helped a couple quickly agree on a baby’s middle name, preventing hospital delays and additional costs. Her expertise allowed them to avoid a stressful situation, demonstrating how her guidance can save time, money, and family stress.

Taylor Humphrey's Rising Demand

Taylor Humphrey Success Story

Taylor Humphrey is one of only about a dozen full-time baby-name consultants in the US and likely the only one in the Bay Area. Experts say demand is growing as parents feel overwhelmed by choices and worry about potential “name regret.”  

Taylor Humphrey's Premium Packages:

Taylor Humphrey Success Story

For clients seeking more comprehensive support, Humphrey offers VIP services at $10,000 (Rs 8.87 lakh) and her top-tier $30,000 (Rs 26 lakh) package, which includes genealogical research, full-scale baby name branding, and highly personalized guidance throughout the entire naming process.

Taylor Humphrey: Luxury Baby Name Consultant

Taylor Humphrey Success Story

Taylor A. Humphrey, a San Francisco-based consultant, has transformed her passion for baby names into a high-end business, charging up to $30,000 (around Rs 26.6 lakh) to help parents choose the perfect names for their newborns. (Image Credit: @whatsinababyname/Insta)

