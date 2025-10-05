Meet The Woman Who Charges Rs 26,00,000 To Help Ultra-Rich Parents Name Their Babies; Check Her Premium Packages and Entry-Level Service – She Is Not From India, UK, Or Pakistan

photoDetails

english

2968384

Taylor Humphrey Success Story: Imagine turning a childhood hobby into a career worth lakhs of rupees. That’s exactly what Taylor Humphrey, a 37-year-old consultant, has done. She isn’t from India or Pakistan — she’s from the United States. While most people suggest baby names just for fun, Humphrey has transformed her passion into a luxury service, helping wealthy parents choose the perfect, meaningful name for their baby. What began as a personal interest has now grown into a successful business, proving that with creativity, skill, and dedication, even the simplest passions can turn into extraordinary opportunities.