Meet The World’s Luckiest Unlucky Man: Frane Selak, Who Survived 7 Deadly Accidents – From Plane Crashes To Exploding Cars

The lone survivor of the Ahmedabad plane crash, Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, amazed the world with his miraculous escape. But did you know there's someone who has survived not just one but seven deadly incidents? From train derailments to plane crashes, meet Frane Selak, a man whose life reads like a Hollywood script.
Updated:Jun 14, 2025, 09:50 PM IST
Who Is Frane Selak?

Who Is Frane Selak?

At first glance, Frane Selak might look like an ordinary elderly man. But his story is anything but ordinary. A Croatian music teacher by profession, Selak is often referred to as “the world’s luckiest unlucky man.” He miraculously survived seven major accidents over the course of his life, each more unbelievable than the last.

 

The First Brush With Death – 1957

The First Brush With Death – 1957

It all began in 1957 when a bus Selak was traveling in skidded off the road and plunged into a river. He survived the crash, unaware that this was only the beginning of a series of death-defying escapes.

 

Train Derailment – 1962

Train Derailment – 1962

In 1962, Selak was a passenger on a train that derailed, killing several people. Once again, he escaped with only minor injuries. His luck—or curse—seemed to follow him everywhere.

Plane Crash – 1963

Plane Crash – 1963

Just a year later, Selak faced one of the most extraordinary survival stories ever recorded. During a flight in 1963, the aircraft’s door malfunctioned mid-air. Selak was sucked out of the plane—but unbelievably, he landed on a haystack and survived. The crash tragically claimed 19 lives.

Car Explosions and a Bus Collision – 1970s

Car Explosions and a Bus Collision – 1970s

In both 1970 and 1973, Selak’s cars suddenly caught fire and exploded—yet he walked away unscathed both times. A few years later, he was hit by a bus, but once again, he survived with minor injuries.

Lady Luck Finally Smiles – Wins $1 Million Lottery

Lady Luck Finally Smiles – Wins $1 Million Lottery

After decades of brushes with death, fate finally rewarded Selak. In the mid-2000s, he won the Croatian national lottery, taking home a jackpot of nearly $1 million (₹8.3 crore). He used the money to buy a lavish house but eventually sold it in 2010, choosing instead to return to a simpler life with his fifth wife.

 

