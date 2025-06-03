Meet The World’s Youngest Taekwondo Instructor: 7-Year-Old Black Belt Girl Trained By Her Champion Parents. She Is Not From Korea, China, Or Japan; She Is...

photoDetails

World’s Youngest Taekwondo Instructor: Have you ever imagined a girl, just seven years old, setting a Guinness World Record as the world’s youngest Taekwondo instructor? Your answer is probably no. At an age when most children are busy playing games in parks, this young girl isn’t from the US, Europe, China, Japan, or Korea. In fact, she hails from Madurai, Tamil Nadu, in India—and she is scripting history. With a powerful kick and an even stronger spirit, she is rewriting the rules of what children can achieve—and proving that age is just a number.

At just seven years old, Samyuktha Narayanan isn’t merely practicing Taekwondo—she’s teaching it. Her journey from a toddler in a dobok (the traditional uniform worn by Taekwondo practitioners during training and competitions) to becoming the world’s youngest Taekwondo instructor is a tale of grit, passion, and a family legacy deeply rooted in martial arts. But Samyuktha’s story isn’t just about breaking records—it’s about inspiring an entire generation to believe that no dream is too big, and no age too early, to start chasing it.