NewsPhotosMeet The World’s Youngest Taekwondo Instructor: 7-Year-Old Black Belt Girl Trained By Her Champion Parents. She Is Not From Korea, China, Or Japan; She Is...
Meet The World’s Youngest Taekwondo Instructor: 7-Year-Old Black Belt Girl Trained By Her Champion Parents. She Is Not From Korea, China, Or Japan; She Is...

World’s Youngest Taekwondo Instructor: Have you ever imagined a girl, just seven years old, setting a Guinness World Record as the world’s youngest Taekwondo instructor? Your answer is probably no. At an age when most children are busy playing games in parks, this young girl isn’t from the US, Europe, China, Japan, or Korea. In fact, she hails from Madurai, Tamil Nadu, in India—and she is scripting history. With a powerful kick and an even stronger spirit, she is rewriting the rules of what children can achieve—and proving that age is just a number.

At just seven years old, Samyuktha Narayanan isn’t merely practicing Taekwondo—she’s teaching it. Her journey from a toddler in a dobok (the traditional uniform worn by Taekwondo practitioners during training and competitions) to becoming the world’s youngest Taekwondo instructor is a tale of grit, passion, and a family legacy deeply rooted in martial arts. But Samyuktha’s story isn’t just about breaking records—it’s about inspiring an entire generation to believe that no dream is too big, and no age too early, to start chasing it. 

 

Updated:Jun 03, 2025, 05:18 PM IST
At just seven years and 270 days old, Samyuktha Narayanan from Tamil Nadu's Madurai etched her name in history as the world’s youngest Taekwondo instructor, according to Guinness World Records. Samyuktha Narayanan achieved this remarkable feat on August 14, 2024.   
Samyuktha was practically raised on a dojo mat. Her parents, Shruthy and Narayanan, run the Madurai Taekwondo Academy, and their passion for martial arts naturally flowed into their daughter’s life. She took her first martial arts steps at age three.  

Inspiration runs deep in her family. Her mother, Shruthy, once held a Guinness World Record for most elbow strikes in one minute, while her father, Narayanan, boasts records like breaking 29 flaming concrete blocks in 30 seconds. No surprise that Samyuktha aimed for greatness too.  

With Narayanan as her coach, Samyuktha began a disciplined journey—gradually advancing from a white belt to earning her black belt from the prestigious World Taekwondo Headquarters in Korea.   
Her daily routine was nothing short of heroic. She trained like a pro—running 5 km, enduring intense workouts, and mastering complex Taekwondo techniques. Every drop of sweat pushed her closer to the black belt and her eventual world record.  

Despite the title and spotlight, Samyuktha isn’t slowing down. She dreams of representing India in the Olympics, adding more GWR titles to her name, and collecting National Championship medals along the way. 

Looking ahead, Samyuktha has her sights set on collecting more Guinness World Records and adding to her growing stack of National Taekwondo Championship medals. But her dreams don’t stop at martial arts—she hopes to represent India at the Olympics someday and ultimately serve the nation as a proud police officer. (Image Credit: guinnessworldrecords.com and social media) 

 

success storyWorld’s Youngest Taekwondo InstructorGuinness World RecordBlack belt
