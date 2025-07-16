Meet Top 10 Countries With Most Beautiful Women In The World: Russia, USA, Greece But Does India Rank On The List? Number 1 Is...
Countries With Most Beautiful Women In The World: According to Insider Monkey report, based on a survey through Reddit, a list was compiled of countries with the most beautiful women in the world.
Meet Top Countries With Most Beautiful Women In The World: Beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder! This stands true when people talk about measuring or analysing beauty standards based on several parameters. One such survey was conducted a few months back this year and we found it online. According to Insider Monkey report, based on a survey through Reddit, a list was compiled of countries with the most beautiful women in the world. It was solely based on Redditors opinion and is not an exhaustive one. Let's take a look at what the Reddit users have voted for:
Colombia
Number of Reddit Upvotes: 345
Colombia is a country primarily located in South America with insular regions in North America. Columbian beauties are recognised world over. Actresses such as Sofia Vergara and Catalina Sandino Moreno among others are appreciated for their impressive personalities.
Poland
Number of Reddit Upvotes: 324
Poland is a country in Central Europe. It extends from the Baltic Sea in the north to the Sudetes and Carpathian Mountains in the south, bordered by Lithuania and Russia[f] to the northeast, Belarus and Ukraine to the east, Slovakia and the Czech Republic to the south, and Germany to the west. Polish women are attractive and appreciated for their 'high cheekbones' and 'fuller lips', says the survey.
Greece
Number of Reddit Upvotes: 311
Greece is a country in southeastern Europe with thousands of islands throughout the Aegean and Ionian seas. It is often called the cradle of Western civilization. Reddit users considerered its female population more beautiful than many other countries.
Russia
Number of Reddit Upvotes: 308
Russia is a country spanning Eastern Europe and North Asia. It is the largest country in the world, and extends across eleven time zones, sharing land borders with fourteen countries. With over 140 million people, Russia is the most populous country in Europe and the ninth-most populous in the world.
Czech Republic
Number of Reddit Upvotes: 301
The Czech Republic, also known as Czechia and historically known as Bohemia, is a landlocked country in Central Europe. According to Reddit users, women in the country are considered strikingly beautiful for their diverse looks.
Sweden
Number of Reddit Upvotes: 296
Sweden is a Scandinavian nation with thousands of coastal islands and inland lakes, along with vast boreal forests and glaciated mountains.
Iceland
Number of Reddit Upvotes: 284
Iceland, a Nordic island nation, is defined by its dramatic landscape with volcanoes, geysers, hot springs and lava fields.
USA
Number of Reddit Upvotes: 281
The United States of America (USA) or America, is primarily located in North America. It is a federal republic of 50 states and a federal capital district, Washington, D.C. US is home to diverse population and hence Reddir users found 'many beautiful women' coming in from this country.
Brazil
Number of Reddit Upvotes: 276
Brazil is the largest country in South America. It is the world's fifth-largest country by area and the seventh-largest by population, with over 212 million people.
Japan
Number of Reddit Upvotes: 269
Japan is an island country in East Asia. Located in the Pacific Ocean off the northeast coast of the Asian mainland. The Japanese women are considered to be beautiful and the country is ranked at 10th spot in this list.
