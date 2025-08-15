Advertisement
Meet Vasuki Indicus: India Unearths World's Largest Snake, A 1,000-Kg Creature, 49-Foot Colossus, Links Mythology With Science
Meet Vasuki Indicus: India Unearths World's Largest Snake, A 1,000-Kg Creature, 49-Foot Colossus, Links Mythology With Science

Meet Vasuki Indicus: If you are fascinated by the world of reptiles, you must have heard of Titanoboa. For years, the colossal Titanoboa, measuring a staggering 42 feet, held the undisputed title of being the world’s largest or longest snake. But a recent, incredible discovery in India’s Gujarat has rewritten that history. Along the Kutch coast, researchers unearthed fossils hinting at an ancient serpent, now estimated to be a mind-blowing 49 feet long and weighing nearly 1,000 kilograms. This isn’t just a new species; it’s a game-changer.

Updated:Aug 15, 2025, 01:28 PM IST
Two Decades Of Research

1/7
Two Decades Of Research

For almost two decades, dedicated researchers from IIT Roorkee have meticulously studied these remains. Their findings reveal a fascinating connection to Vasuki Naag, the revered mythical serpent famously depicted as a divine ornament around Lord Shiva’s neck.

Linking Science with Mythology

2/7
Linking Science with Mythology

This scientific breakthrough not only challenges our previous understanding of the largest snake to ever grace the Earth but also adds an unexpected layer of credibility to ancient Indian scriptures that speak of mighty serpents like Vasuki. Let’s take a look:

Miracle in Sands of Kutch

3/7
Miracle in Sands of Kutch

The journey of this monumental discovery began along the Kutch coastline in Gujarat. This area has now become a captivating hub, drawing in not only serious researchers but also enthusiasts of mythology, all eager to witness where this incredible ancient creature once roamed.

Titanoboa Loses Throne

4/7
Titanoboa Loses Throne

For a long time, Titanoboa was considered the undisputed champion of ancient snakes, believed to be the longest at 42 feet. However, the newly uncovered Vasuki fossil changes everything. At a breathtaking 49 feet, it potentially takes the crown as the largest snake ever unearthed on Earth.

One-Tonne Serpent

5/7
One-Tonne Serpent

Imagine a snake weighing around 1,000 kilograms! That’s the estimated weight of this ancient serpent. What’s even more astonishing is that this species managed to adapt and survive through catastrophic events, even those that led to the extinction of dinosaurs.

Culture and Science

6/7
Culture and Science

Given the striking references to Vasuki Naag in Hindu scriptures, the scientific community has aptly named this newly identified serpent “Vasuki.” This naming choice beautifully highlights a fascinating bridge between the ancient world of mythology and the rigorous field of paleontology.

Lord Shiva's Snake

7/7
Lord Shiva's Snake

The naming of this newly discovered species highlights a fascinating connection between ancient Indian lore and modern scientific discovery. The name "Vasuki Indicus" is a direct reference to Vasuki Naag, the revered mythical serpent from Hindu scriptures, often depicted as a divine ornament around Lord Shiva's neck.

