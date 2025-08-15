photoDetails

english

2946351

Meet Vasuki Indicus: If you are fascinated by the world of reptiles, you must have heard of Titanoboa. For years, the colossal Titanoboa, measuring a staggering 42 feet, held the undisputed title of being the world’s largest or longest snake. But a recent, incredible discovery in India’s Gujarat has rewritten that history. Along the Kutch coast, researchers unearthed fossils hinting at an ancient serpent, now estimated to be a mind-blowing 49 feet long and weighing nearly 1,000 kilograms. This isn’t just a new species; it’s a game-changer.