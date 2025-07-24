Meet Woman With World's Smallest Waist: Holds Guinness World Records For 26 Years; Her Waist Is Just.....Wore Corset For 23 Hours
In 1999, at the age of 62, Cathie Jung (USA) earned the title for the smallest tight-laced waist on a living person, according to Guinness World Records — a title she proudly still holds at 88 years old. Standing 5 ft 8 in (1.72 m) tall, Cathie’s corseted waist measures a mere 15 inches (38.1 cm), while her uncorseted waist is 21 inches (53.34 cm), as recognized by Guinness World Records.
Cathie began wearing corsets at 18, though it wasn’t until her 30s that she adopted the practice full-time. Her waist originally measured 26 inches (66.4 cm), which she gradually reduced using a training belt over several years — all without any surgical intervention. Her dedication led to one of the most iconic waist measurements ever documented by Guinness World Records.
Wearing her corset 23 hours a day, only removing it to shower, Cathie has shaped not just her silhouette but history itself. Guinness World Records confirms she does not follow a special diet or workout routine to maintain her waist — her interest in Victorian fashion was the true catalyst.
“If you’re going to wear a Victorian dress and have it look appropriate, you need to wear the right underwear,” she once explained. As she continued wearing corsets, each new one was just slightly smaller — not out of a desire to set a record, but because it “just was a natural occurrence.”
Despite her tiny waist, Cathie has never experienced health complications. She’s still able to do all the activities she enjoys, like fishing, driving, and housework. According to Guinness World Records, her health and mobility remain unaffected thanks to the gradual nature of her waist reduction.
She likens the experience to “the reverse of pregnancy,” saying it simply shifts her internal organs slightly, without causing harm. Her husband Bob, an orthopedic surgeon, has supported and monitored her progress throughout — ensuring her well-being all the way.
To avoid procrastination, Cathie chose to wear her corset at all times, even while sleeping. “If I said I would get up in the morning and put my corset on right away, it might be 5 o’clock in the afternoon and I wouldn’t have gotten there,” she admitted.
While she doesn’t adhere to strict eating habits, she does avoid foods that cause bloating and prefers smaller, more frequent meals. Most of her “going-out” clothes are custom-made, but she occasionally wears standard outfits like leggings and a belt-length shirt when walking near the beach.
Reactions to her waist vary. Friends are split between admiration and discomfort, and while strangers in more conservative areas may be hesitant, children — especially those who’ve seen her in the Guinness World Records books — are often curious and excited to meet her.
Cathie welcomes the attention and enjoys signing books for young fans. Being a Guinness World Records title holder, she says, has been a “very positive experience.” Over the years, she’s appeared on The Tyra Banks Show, The Oprah Winfrey Show, and several international TV programs in Asia.
Though she no longer seeks to reduce her waist further — partly to avoid the cost of continually replacing her corsets — Cathie offers advice to others considering tight-lacing. She stresses the importance of custom-made corsets and taking a slow, measured approach. “Trying to shrink your waist drastically right away is what causes problems,” she warns.
Now, more than two decades after receiving her title, Cathie Jung remains one of the most iconic individuals in Guinness World Records history. With no one having broken her record in nearly 25 years, she continues to be Officially Amazing.
