Meet World’s Tallest Tree: Taller Than Statue Of Liberty, Its Age Will Leave You In Shock; Know Secret Location

World's Tallest Tree: Have you ever wondered what the tallest tree on Earth looks like? Hidden in Redwood National Park, California, stands Hyperion, a coast redwood (Sequoia sempervirens) that holds the record of world’s tallest living tree. Discovered in 2006 by naturalists Chris Atkins and Michael Taylor, Hyperion measures an astonishing 379.7 feet (115.9 meters), taller than the Statue of Liberty and Big Ben.

Estimated to be 600–800 years old, it has withstood storms, fires, and droughts. Its towering branches host mosses, lichens, insects, and birds, forming a miniature ecosystem. To protect its roots and surrounding forest, the U.S. National Park Service has kept its exact location secret.