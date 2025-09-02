Meet World’s Tallest Tree: Taller Than Statue Of Liberty, Its Age Will Leave You In Shock; Know Secret Location
World's Tallest Tree: Have you ever wondered what the tallest tree on Earth looks like? Hidden in Redwood National Park, California, stands Hyperion, a coast redwood (Sequoia sempervirens) that holds the record of world’s tallest living tree. Discovered in 2006 by naturalists Chris Atkins and Michael Taylor, Hyperion measures an astonishing 379.7 feet (115.9 meters), taller than the Statue of Liberty and Big Ben.
Estimated to be 600–800 years old, it has withstood storms, fires, and droughts. Its towering branches host mosses, lichens, insects, and birds, forming a miniature ecosystem. To protect its roots and surrounding forest, the U.S. National Park Service has kept its exact location secret.
Height
Hyperion stands at 379.7 feet (115.9 meters), which is the tallest known living tree on Earth. That’s taller than the Statue of Liberty (305 feet) and Big Ben (316 feet). (Image Credit: Social media/X)
Secret Location
Hyperion, the tallest living tree, is located in the Redwood National Park, California. To preserve its fragile ecosystem and prevent damage from visitors, the exact location of this giant tree is kept secret by the U.S. government. (Image Credit: Social media/X)
Age Estimate
Scientists have estimated Hyperion to be between 600 and 800 years old, while noting that some coast redwood (its species) trees have the potential to live for more than 2,000 years. (Image Credit: Social media/X)
Species
Hyperion belongs to the coast redwood (Sequoia sempervirens), a remarkable tree species renowned for its incredible height and long lifespan, often surviving for centuries while towering over forests. (Image Credit: Social media/X)
Discovery
Hyperion was discovered in August 2006 by naturalists Chris Atkins and Michael Taylor, making it a relatively recent find despite its immense size and centuries-long existence in the redwood forest. (Image Credit: Social media/X)
Ecosystem in the Sky
At such height, Hyperion’s branches have formed their own mini-ecosystem, hosting mosses, lichens, and even small animals like birds and insects that rarely touch the ground. (Image Credit: Social media/X)
Tourist Restrictions
In 2022, the U.S. National Park Service had announced fine up to $5,000 or prison for people caught trying to reach Hyperion, because too much foot traffic damages the forest floor around it, the authority said. (Image Credit: Social media/X)
Trending Photos