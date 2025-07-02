photoDetails

World's Oldest Existing Bird Is Sandhill Crane. While so much of our natural world has changed dramatically over millions of years, some species just seem to stick around, acting like living history books. Take the magnificent Sandhill Crane, for instance. Many scientists actually believe it's one of the oldest, if not the oldest, surviving bird lineages on Earth. Its incredibly deep evolutionary roots stretch back tens of millions of years, offering us a truly fascinating peek into the bird world that popped up right after the dinosaurs vanished. Come along as we explore the amazing history and enduring qualities of this prehistoric wonder.