Meet World's Oldest Dinosaur: Unearthed In Brazil, Way Older Than Humans Evolution, Reveals Existence Of Life On Earth
Dinosaurs first appeared around 245 million years ago, during the Triassic period, just after Earth’s biggest extinction event.
Introduction to the Oldest Dinosaurs
Dinosaurs first roamed Earth around 245 million years ago during the Triassic Period. The oldest dinosaur fossils offer a window into their early evolution, revealing how these creatures began their journey to dominate the planet. This gallery dives into the key contenders for the title of the world’s oldest dinosaur, highlighting recent discoveries and their impact on paleontology.
Nyasasaurus parringtoni - The Earliest Candidate?
Found in Tanzania in the 1930s, Nyasasaurus parringtoni is dated to about 243 million years ago, making it a strong contender for the oldest dinosaur. Its fossils, including an arm bone and vertebrae, show dinosaur-like features, such as a deltopectoral crest. However, scientists debate whether it’s a true dinosaur or a close relative, as its traits blur the line between dinosaurs and their precursors.
Brazil’s 233-Million-Year-Old Herrerasauridae
In 2024, heavy rains in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, exposed a nearly complete Herrerasauridae skeleton, dated to 233 million years ago. This bipedal carnivore, roughly 2.5 meters long, is one of the oldest known dinosaurs. Its discovery provides fresh insights into the early evolution of predatory dinosaurs in South America.
The Herrerasauridae Family
Herrerasauridae, an early dinosaur family, includes species like Herrerasaurus and Gnathovorax cabreirai. These bipedal predators, with sharp claws and serrated teeth, were apex predators in the Late Triassic. Found primarily in South America, their fossils help us understand the early diversification of dinosaurs.
Eoraptor - An Early Saurischian
Discovered in Argentina’s Ischigualasto Formation, Eoraptor lived about 231 million years ago. Once thought to be a Herrerasaurid, it’s now classified as an early sauropodomorph. This small, omnivorous dinosaur, with both herbivorous and carnivorous traits, shows how dinosaurs began to branch into different groups.
Ahvaytum bahndooiveche - North America’s Oldest
Unearthed in Wyoming, Ahvaytum bahndooiveche is a chicken-sized raptor from 230 million years ago, making it North America’s oldest known dinosaur. Its discovery suggests dinosaurs reached the Northern Hemisphere earlier than previously thought, expanding our view of their geographic spread.
The Triassic Period Context
The oldest dinosaurs emerged in the Middle to Late Triassic, following the Permian-Triassic extinction event, which wiped out much of Earth’s life. On the supercontinent Pangaea, these early dinosaurs thrived in regions now known as South America, Africa, and North America, setting the stage for their global dominance.
Fossil Preservation and Discovery
Well-preserved fossils, like the Brazilian Herrerasauridae, allow scientists to study early dinosaurs in detail. Advanced tools like CT scans reveal bone structure and growth patterns, helping paleontologists confirm species and understand their lifestyles, from diet to movement.
Paleontological Significance
Fossils of the oldest dinosaurs, such as Nyasasaurus and Eoraptor, fill critical gaps in the evolutionary timeline. They show how small, agile creatures evolved into the massive dinosaurs of later periods. Ongoing discoveries in fossil-rich areas continue to refine this story.
The quest to identify the world’s oldest dinosaur reveals a dynamic picture of early evolution. From Nyasasaurus in Tanzania to Ahvaytum in Wyoming, each fossil adds a piece to the puzzle, showing how dinosaurs rose to prominence and shaped Earth’s history.
