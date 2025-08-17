photoDetails

According to Guinness World Records, Meng Meng, Shuai Shuai, and Ku Ku hold a unique place in history as the only surviving giant panda triplets in the world, confirmed by the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda. Their survival story comes with more good news—wild panda populations are steadily recovering, leading the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) to reclassify them from “endangered” to “vulnerable.”