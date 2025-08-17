Meet World's Oldest Giant Panda Triplets Celebrating 10th Birthday With...Making It To Guinness World Records
According to Guinness World Records, Meng Meng, Shuai Shuai, and Ku Ku hold a unique place in history as the only surviving giant panda triplets in the world, confirmed by the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda. Their survival story comes with more good news—wild panda populations are steadily recovering, leading the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) to reclassify them from “endangered” to “vulnerable.”
Giant Panda Triplets
Meng Meng, Shuai Shuai, and Ku Ku recently turned 10 at Chimelong Safari Park in China!
A Birthday Feast
The trio celebrated with a delightful “cake” made of bamboo, fruits, carrots, and honey water.
Born in Just Hours
Back in 2014, all three cubs were born within an astonishing four hours—Meng Meng being the only female among them.
A Rare Wonder
They remain the world’s only surviving set of giant panda triplets, officially confirmed by panda experts.
From Endangered to Vulnerable
Thanks to conservation efforts, giant pandas are no longer listed as endangered, though they still need protection to thrive.
The Next Generation
Meng Meng has now become a mother herself, welcoming a baby girl and carrying forward the family legacy.
Panda Paradise
Chimelong Safari Park is home to 11 panda cubs born from just eight pregnancies—a true success story in breeding.
Panda Lifespan
In the wild, pandas usually live 15–20 years, while in captivity they can reach up to 30 years.
The Longest-Lived Panda
The oldest recorded panda, Jia Jia, lived to the remarkable age of 38 under human care.
Fun Panda Facts
Pandas munch through about 40 pounds of bamboo daily, enjoy up to 12 hours of sleep, and each one has unique black spot markings.
(Image credit: Guinness World Records)
