Meet World's Oldest Giant Panda Triplets Celebrating 10th Birthday With...Making It To Guinness World Records

According to Guinness World Records, Meng Meng, Shuai Shuai, and Ku Ku hold a unique place in history as the only surviving giant panda triplets in the world, confirmed by the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda. Their survival story comes with more good news—wild panda populations are steadily recovering, leading the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) to reclassify them from “endangered” to “vulnerable.”

 

Updated:Aug 17, 2025, 12:02 PM IST
Giant Panda Triplets

1/10
Giant Panda Triplets

Meng Meng, Shuai Shuai, and Ku Ku recently turned 10 at Chimelong Safari Park in China!

 

A Birthday Feast

2/10
A Birthday Feast

The trio celebrated with a delightful “cake” made of bamboo, fruits, carrots, and honey water.

 

Born in Just Hours

3/10
Born in Just Hours

Back in 2014, all three cubs were born within an astonishing four hours—Meng Meng being the only female among them.

 

A Rare Wonder

4/10
A Rare Wonder

They remain the world’s only surviving set of giant panda triplets, officially confirmed by panda experts.

 

From Endangered to Vulnerable

5/10
From Endangered to Vulnerable

Thanks to conservation efforts, giant pandas are no longer listed as endangered, though they still need protection to thrive.

 

The Next Generation

6/10
The Next Generation

Meng Meng has now become a mother herself, welcoming a baby girl and carrying forward the family legacy.

 

Panda Paradise

7/10
Panda Paradise

Chimelong Safari Park is home to 11 panda cubs born from just eight pregnancies—a true success story in breeding.

 

Panda Lifespan

8/10
Panda Lifespan

In the wild, pandas usually live 15–20 years, while in captivity they can reach up to 30 years.

 

The Longest-Lived Panda

9/10
The Longest-Lived Panda

The oldest recorded panda, Jia Jia, lived to the remarkable age of 38 under human care.

 

Fun Panda Facts

10/10
Fun Panda Facts

Pandas munch through about 40 pounds of bamboo daily, enjoy up to 12 hours of sleep, and each one has unique black spot markings.

 

(Image credit: Guinness World Records)

