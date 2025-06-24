Meet World's Oldest Tiger In Captivity: Lives In America But Her Name Is Indian, Her Age Is...
Throughout the world, the tiger is revered as an enduring symbol of courage and resilience. Let's Meet the World's Oldest Tiger in Captivity:
World's Oldest Tiger In Captivity
The World's Oldest Tiger in Captivity is named "Bengali".
Where Does She Live?
According to the Guinness World Records, Bengali, the World's Oldest Tiger in Captivity, lives in Tiger Creek Animal Sanctuary in Tyler, Texas, USA.
From Shy To Record-Holder
Bengali first came to the USA zoo in 2000, and she was a little shy in the beginning. However, she became accustomed to her new home.
Her Average Day
Bengali, the World's oldest tiger in captivity, gets several meals throughout her day and takes long naps.
Her favourite snack is "blood popsicles".
Bengali's Age
In an article published in 2021, on the Guinness World Records website, her age was described as age of 25 years and 319 days.
Tigress' Cubs
Bengali has never had tiger cubs.
Credits
Information: The details of this article have been taken from the website of the Guinness World Records.
Photo Credit: All Image Credit: Guinness World Records Website
Trending Photos