Meet World's Youngest Country: This African Nation Got Independence In 2011, Member Of UN, It Is…
photoDetails

Meet World's Youngest Country: This African Nation Got Independence In 2011, Member Of UN, It Is…

The world’s youngest country stands as a symbol of resilience, hope, and the quest for identity in the modern era. Born out of decades of struggle and negotiation, it represents the aspirations of millions who longed for self-governance and peace. Despite facing significant challenges such as political instability, economic development, and nation-building, this new nation continues to work toward stability and progress. Its formation reshaped global maps and inspired other regions seeking independence, marking a pivotal moment in contemporary history.

Updated:Oct 24, 2025, 12:20 PM IST
Name

1/7
Name

The youngest country could be considered the newly formed and internationally recognised South Sudan in Africa. 

Age

2/7
Age

Its age could be considered 14 years since it reportedly declared its independence on July 9, 2011. 

UN Member

3/7
UN Member

After the declaration of independence, South Sudan became a member of the United Nations. 

How Are New Countries Formed?

4/7
How Are New Countries Formed?

Although there are no set parameters for new nations being formed, it could be said that independence, the end of a war, or some serious political events could lead to the formation of a new country. 

Sudan

5/7
Sudan

According to reports, South Sudan came into being after being separated from Sudan. 

Other New Nations

6/7
Other New Nations

Other than South Sudan, Kosovo (2008), Montenegro (2006), and so on, are also young nations in the world. 

Credits

7/7
Credits

Photos Credit: All Representational Images/ Freepik 

World's Youngest CountryWorld’s Youngest CountryYoungest Country in WorldSouth Sudan
