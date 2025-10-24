photoDetails

The world’s youngest country stands as a symbol of resilience, hope, and the quest for identity in the modern era. Born out of decades of struggle and negotiation, it represents the aspirations of millions who longed for self-governance and peace. Despite facing significant challenges such as political instability, economic development, and nation-building, this new nation continues to work toward stability and progress. Its formation reshaped global maps and inspired other regions seeking independence, marking a pivotal moment in contemporary history.