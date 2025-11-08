Advertisement
Meet World's Youngest Female CA: Who Cleared CA Finals At Age Of...Making To Guinness World Records
Meet World's Youngest Female CA: Who Cleared CA Finals At Age Of...Making To Guinness World Records

Success is built through consistent, small efforts made every single day. For those who’ve been encountering setbacks for a while, reading success stories often reignites hope and inspires renewed determination.

 

Updated:Nov 08, 2025, 05:57 PM IST
Success is built through consistent, small efforts made every single day. For those who’ve been encountering setbacks for a while, reading success stories often reignites hope and inspires renewed determination.

 

Every year, competitive exams like JEE, NEET, UPSC, SSC, and the CA examinations test the mettle of thousands across the country. While some candidates manage to clear them on their first attempt, a rare few not only succeed but go on to achieve global recognition. One such extraordinary story is that of Nandini Agrawal, an Indian woman who holds the Guinness World Record for being the world’s youngest Chartered Accountant.

 

"Success is built on the foundation of small, consistent efforts made each day." This timeless truth often finds its strongest echo in the stories of those who rise above setbacks to achieve greatness. For many aspirants who have faced repeated challenges, reading about such individuals rekindles hope and motivation.

 

A Bright Spark from Morena, Madhya Pradesh

A Bright Spark from Morena, Madhya Pradesh

Hailing from Morena, Madhya Pradesh, Nandini showed academic brilliance from an early age. She skipped two school grades, allowing her to complete her Class 10 board exams at just 13 and Class 12 at the age of 15. Her academic acceleration set the pace for what would soon become a historic journey.

 

Her ambition to achieve something remarkable was sparked by a school visit from another Guinness World Record holder. That moment planted the seed of her dream — to become the youngest Chartered Accountant in the world.

 

Academic Excellence and Determination

Academic Excellence and Determination

Nandini’s LinkedIn bio outlines her achievements with clarity and humility: “Chartered Accountant (with B.Com) who has made a national record of getting AIR 1 in CA Finals at 19 yrs and AIR 31 in CA Inter at 16. I started my corporate journey with PwC as an article trainee and have been part of various dynamic teams and work cultures. I have three years of experience working in Statutory Audits, Group Reporting, Referred Reporting, IFRS Assignments, Tax Audits, and Forensic Audits.”

 

Despite her impressive credentials, her age presented unique challenges. At just 16, she faced rejection from several companies that were hesitant to accept such a young apprentice. However, her determination and resilience helped her push through these obstacles.

 

A Journey of Records and Recognition

A Journey of Records and Recognition

Nandini completed her senior secondary education at Victor Convent Higher Secondary School. After achieving her Chartered Accountancy title at 19, her accomplishment was first recognized by the India Book of Records. Encouraged by this, she applied to the Guinness World Records in February 2023.

 

The path to recognition wasn’t smooth. Her application was followed by months of silence, leading her to doubt the outcome. Then, in her words, “At 3:45 PM on a seemingly ordinary day, my phone buzzed with an email notification — ‘Congratulations, now you are a Guinness World Records Title Holder.’ That moment was electrifying!” She credited her success to her parents’ early recognition of her potential and their decision to streamline her schooling to complete her academics ahead of time.

 

Making History at 19

Making History at 19

In 2021, at the age of 19 years and 330 days, Nandini secured All India Rank 1 (AIR 1) in the CA Final examination, scoring an exceptional 614 out of 800 marks, a staggering 76.75%. This feat officially earned her the title of the world’s youngest female Chartered Accountant, as recognized by Guinness World Records.

 

An Inspiration for Aspirants Across India

An Inspiration for Aspirants Across India

Nandini Agrawal’s story is more than just a tale of academic achievement. It’s a reminder that age is no barrier to excellence, and that with clarity of vision, discipline, and persistence, even the loftiest goals are attainable. For every student facing hurdles on their path to success, her journey stands as a beacon of what’s possible.

 

