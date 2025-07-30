photoDetails

english

The Pakistani Army has got yet another weapon from China, and this time, it's not a missile or fighter jet but a combat helicopter. Alarmed by India's acquisition of the American Apache AH-64E helicopters, Pakistan rushed into the lap of China to get an equivalent. Now, China has delivered its Z-10ME Combat Helicopters to the Pakistani Army, as confirmed by visuals that have gone viral on social media. However, there is no official word on the delivery either from China or Pakistan. According to reports, Pakistan is planning to deploy these helicopters in the Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir and near the Line of Control. Now, the question is - Should India be worried? Let's find out: