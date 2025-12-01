Megastructures Of Power: A Visual Journey Through The World’s 10 Largest Dams
Powerful rivers across continents have been turned into some of the most extraordinary engineering creations of the modern world. These massive dams generate electricity for millions, protect entire regions from floods and support agriculture and industries that keep nations moving.
Three Gorges – Where The Yangtze Meets A Megastructure
China’s Three Gorges Dam stands on the Yangtze River like a landmark carved out of concrete and vision. Stretching more than 2,300 metres and rising 181 metres, it became the world’s most powerful hydroelectric dam when it was completed in 2006. It produces around 84 terawatt-hours of power every year and plays a crucial role in calming one of China’s most flood-prone rivers. The dam has also transformed shipping on the Yangtze, raising its capacity from 18 million tonnes to nearly 50 million tonnes annually. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
Baihetan – China’s New Giant Of The Jinsha
Completed in 2022, the Baihetan dam towers 289 metres above the Jinsha river. It carries the world’s most powerful single-unit turbines, each generating 1,000 MW. Its reservoir can hold more than 20 billion cubic metres of water, making it one of the most stable year-round generators on the planet. Producing more than 62 terawatt-hours annually, it has become a pillar of China’s clean energy transition and a strong source of power for its western provinces. (Photo: Reuters)
Itaipu – Shared Powerhouse Of Brazil And Paraguay
The Itaipu dam is a symbol of partnership between Brazil and Paraguay. Completed in 1984 on the Paraná river, this structure hosts 20 high-capacity turbines. Paraguay receives nearly 87% of its electricity from Itaipu, showing how central it is to daily life in the country. In 2016, Itaipu set a global record by generating more than 103 million MWh in a single year. The region around it has also grown into a vibrant industrial and tourism zone. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
Xiluodu – An Arch Carved Into The Mountains
Standing along the Jinsha river, the Xiluodu dam is one of the world’s tallest arch dams at 285.5 metres. Built between 2005 and 2013, it carries a massive reservoir that stores over 12 billion cubic metres of water. The project has improved river management across the Yangtze basin and reduced sediment pressure on the Three Gorges dam downstream. With a construction cost of more than CNY 50 billion, it is one of China’s major energy pillars. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
Belo Monte – Brazil’s Experiment On The Xingu
The Belo Monte dam in Pará, Brazil, spreads across the Xingu river with a network of 24 turbine units. Its main powerhouse hosts 18 large Francis turbines, while a separate unit holds six Bulb turbines. Together, they generate energy for nearly 60 million people that is around 10% of Brazil’s total electricity demand. The project also led to intense environmental discussions across the Amazon and prompted stronger monitoring and new policy scrutiny for future dams. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
Guri – Venezuela’s Lifeline On The Caroní
Venezuela’s Guri dam has changed the country’s energy landscape since its completion in 1986. Rising 162 metres, it oversees a reservoir that covers around 4,000 square kilometres. With 20 turbines, it provides more than one-third of Venezuela’s electricity. The vast reservoir also helps manage floods across the region. Though droughts and underinvestment have challenged its output, the Guri dam remains one of the Americas’ most important hydroelectric sites. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
Wudongde – A Modern Arch Above The Jinsha
Completed in 2021, the Wudongde dam stands out with its double-curvature arch rising 270 metres above the riverbed. It carries twelve 850-MW turbines and generates nearly 39 billion kilowatt-hours every year. Its reservoir can store more than seven billion cubic metres of water, giving the region stronger seasonal water control and reliable clean energy. The project has strengthened infrastructure and energy access across southwestern China. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
Tucuruí – Powering Northern Brazil
The Tucuruí dam, completed in 1984, rests on the Tocantins river with an imposing concrete gravity wall standing 78 metres high. Its reservoir holds around 45 billion cubic metres of water, transforming electricity access across northern Brazil. With its arrival came new industries, expanding towns and better navigation along the river. Tucuruí remains one of Brazil’s most important sources of renewable energy. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
Grand Coulee – America’s Concrete Colossus
Completed in 1942, the Grand Coulee dam is the largest concrete structure in the United States. Rising 168 metres and stretching nearly 1,600 metres along the Columbia river, it remains a cornerstone of America’s power story. The dam generates over 24 terawatt-hours annually and supplies irrigation to over 1 million acres of farmland. During the World War II, it powered massive industrial efforts, deciding the region’s economic history. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
Longtan – Guangxi’s Towering Wall Of Water
The Longtan dam is one of China’s biggest hydroelectric projects. Built on the Honghui river, this roller-compacted concrete gravity dam rises 216 metres and stretches more than 800 metres. Inside, large turbine units work around the clock to generate clean energy for the region. It also supports flood control and regional development, marking another major milestone in China’s engineering timeline. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
