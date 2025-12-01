Megastructures Of Power: A Visual Journey Through The World’s 10 Largest Dams

1 / 10

China’s Three Gorges Dam stands on the Yangtze River like a landmark carved out of concrete and vision. Stretching more than 2,300 metres and rising 181 metres, it became the world’s most powerful hydroelectric dam when it was completed in 2006. It produces around 84 terawatt-hours of power every year and plays a crucial role in calming one of China’s most flood-prone rivers. The dam has also transformed shipping on the Yangtze, raising its capacity from 18 million tonnes to nearly 50 million tonnes annually. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)