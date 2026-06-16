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Midnight without darkness? These 5 amazing destinations experience the magical midnight sun

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Jun 16, 2026, 04:54 PM IST|Updated: Jun 16, 2026, 04:54 PM IST
Ever wondered what it feels like when the sun never sets? These 5 incredible destinations around the world experience 24 hours of daylight, offering a magical “midnight sun” experience.

Ever wondered what it feels like when the sun never sets? These 5 incredible destinations around the world experience 24 hours of daylight, offering a magical “midnight sun” experience.

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Imagine a place where the sun never sets and the sky stays bright even at midnight. This natural phenomenon is called the Midnight Sun, and it happens in regions close to the Arctic Circle during summer. These destinations offer a once-in-a-lifetime experience where day and night feel the same, making travel even more magical and unique.

Svalbard, Norway2/7

Svalbard, Norway

One of the best places in the world to experience 24-hour daylight

The sun doesn’t set from April to August

Offers stunning glaciers, polar bears, and peaceful landscapes

Perfect for adventure lovers and nature explorers

Tromsø, Norway3/7

Tromsø, Norway

Known as the “Gateway to the Arctic”

Experiences the midnight sun from May to July

You can enjoy hiking, kayaking, and even late-night sightseeing

A lively city with cafes, culture, and scenic beauty

Fairbanks, Alaska4/7

Fairbanks, Alaska

Famous for long summer days with nearly 24 hours of sunlight

Celebrates the Midnight Sun Festival every year

Great place for fishing, hiking, and outdoor fun

Unique blend of nature and local culture

Kiruna, Sweden5/7

Kiruna, Sweden

Located in Swedish Lapland

Experiences continuous daylight for several weeks

Known for beautiful mountains and national parks

Ideal for peaceful and scenic travel experiences

Nuuk, Greenland6/7

Nuuk, Greenland

Greenland’s capital has long daylight hours in summer

Offers a mix of modern life and natural beauty

You can enjoy boating, hiking, and local traditions

A calm and less crowded destination

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These destinations show how amazing our planet truly is. Experiencing 24 hours of daylight is something that feels almost unreal, but it’s completely natural. If you love travel and want something different from usual vacations, visiting one of these places during summer can give you memories you will never forget.

 

TAGS:
Midnight Sun Destinations
24 hours daylight places
places where sun never sets
travel unique destinations
endless daylight places

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