More baa than blah: 6 countries where there are more sheep than humans
Countries With More Sheep Than People: Imagine living in a country where sheep outnumber humans almost 5 to 1. Where you could theoretically give every person four sheep and still have extras. This isn't some remote island or fictional place. It's a real country with cities, airports, and WiFi.
New Zealand has 23.6 million sheep and only 5.3 million people. That's 4.5 sheep per person. But here's the twist: New Zealand isn't even the country with the highest sheep-to-human ratio anymore. Mongolia beats it at 7 sheep per person. In this photo story, you'll discover which countries are overrun by sheep, why the ratios exist, and how one tiny territory has over 100 sheep per person.
Info source: Based on 2024-2025 livestock data from national statistics agencies, FAO reports, and government agricultural departments in New Zealand, Mongolia, Australia, Uruguay, and Mauritania.
Photos Credit: All Representative Images/AI
Sheep Per Person: New Zealand is the country everyone thinks of when you say "more sheep than people." As of June 2024, it has 2.36 crore sheep and 53 lakh people. That's 4.5 sheep for every human. Walk through the countryside and you'll see why, rolling green hills packed with fluffy white sheep everywhere you look. The ratio used to be even crazier. In the 1980s, it was over 20 sheep per person. It's dropped since then, but New Zealand is still sheep central.
Mongolia – 7 Sheep Per Person (The Actual Winner): Mongolia quietly took the crown. It has roughly 2.4 crore sheep and only 35 lakh people. That's about 7 sheep per person, the highest ratio among sovereign countries. Mongolia's vast grasslands are perfect for nomadic herding. Families move across the steppe with massive flocks of sheep and goats. Livestock is life here. If you visit Mongolia, you'll see more sheep than cars, more herders than office workers. It's the real sheep capital of the world.
Australia - 3 Sheep Per Person: Australia has 7.9 crores sheep, the largest flock of any country on this list. But with 2.7 crore people, the ratio is around 3 sheep per person. Australia's Outback is filled with massive sheep stations (ranches) covering thousands of square kilometers. Wool and lamb exports are huge industries. The flock has shrunk from historical highs, but Australia still has way more sheep than humans. Drive through rural New South Wales or Western Australia, and it's sheep as far as you can see.
Mauritania - 2.5 Sheep Per Person: Mauritania, a desert country in West Africa, has between 1.1 to 1.4 crore sheep and about 50 lakh people. That's roughly 2.5 sheep per person. In a place where much of the land is Sahara Desert, livestock is critical. Nomadic herders move their flocks across sparse grasslands. Sheep provide meat, milk, and income. It's not green hills like New Zealand, it's dusty plains and tough survival. But the sheep outnumber the people.
Uruguay - 1.7 Sheep Per Person: Uruguay has about 57 lakh sheep and 34 lakh people. That's 1.7 sheep per person. This small South American country is almost entirely covered in pastureland. Sheep farming is a major part of the economy, along with cattle ranching. Uruguay's landscape is similar to New Zealand, green, rolling, and perfect for grazing. The sheep-to-human ratio has dropped over the years, but sheep still outnumber people comfortably.
Iceland Lost Its Sheep Majority (But Almost Made It): Iceland used to have more sheep than people. But as of 2025, it has about 365,000 sheep and 400,000 people. The ratio flipped. For the first time in modern history, humans outnumber sheep in Iceland. The sheep population has been dropping while tourism and population growth brought more people. Still, sheep are everywhere in Iceland's rugged countryside. They roam freely in summer and get rounded up in epic community sheep-gathering events each fall.
Falkland Islands - Over 100 Sheep Per Person (Not a Country, But Insane): The Falkland Islands have over 500,000 sheep and only about 3,500 people. That's over 140 sheep per person. It's not a sovereign country, it's a British overseas territory in the South Atlantic. But the ratio is bonkers. The islands are cold, windswept, and almost entirely dedicated to sheep farming. There are more sheep than humans, penguins, and buildings combined. If sheep-to-human ratio were an Olympic sport, the Falklands would win gold every time.
New Zealand gets all the attention, but Mongolia actually has the highest sheep-to-human ratio among countries, 7 sheep per person. Australia has the biggest flock at 7.9 crore sheep. Uruguay, Mauritania, and until recently Iceland all had more sheep than people. And the Falkland Islands? Over 100 sheep per person. These places prove that sometimes, the sheep really do outnumber us. And honestly, they seem fine with it.
Trending Photos