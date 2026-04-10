More baa than blah: 6 countries where there are more sheep than humans

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Countries With More Sheep Than People: Imagine living in a country where sheep outnumber humans almost 5 to 1. Where you could theoretically give every person four sheep and still have extras. This isn't some remote island or fictional place. It's a real country with cities, airports, and WiFi.

New Zealand has 23.6 million sheep and only 5.3 million people. That's 4.5 sheep per person. But here's the twist: New Zealand isn't even the country with the highest sheep-to-human ratio anymore. Mongolia beats it at 7 sheep per person. In this photo story, you'll discover which countries are overrun by sheep, why the ratios exist, and how one tiny territory has over 100 sheep per person.

Info source: Based on 2024-2025 livestock data from national statistics agencies, FAO reports, and government agricultural departments in New Zealand, Mongolia, Australia, Uruguay, and Mauritania.

Photos Credit: All Representative Images/AI