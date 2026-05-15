Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3047576https://zeenews.india.com/photos/world/most-beautiful-flower-fields-countries-world-netherlands-japan-france-india-3047576
NewsPhotos8 countries known for beautiful flower fields and seasonal blooms around the world
photoDetails

8 countries known for beautiful flower fields and seasonal blooms around the world

Discover the most beautiful flower fields that world travellers love to explore. This global guide highlights the best countries for flower fields and vibrant seasonal blooms, from the iconic tulip gardens of the Netherlands and Japan’s spring landscapes to Provence’s lavender fields and India’s hidden alpine meadows. Explore these top flower fields travel destinations to witness the most colorful flower landscapes on Earth. Plan your next trip with the best times to see them in full bloom and capture incredible scenic flower fields photography.

 

Updated:May 15, 2026, 07:32 AM IST
Follow Us

Netherlands

1/8
Netherlands

Best Countries for Flower Fields: Tulip Fields in the Netherlands - The Netherlands is the world’s best-known tulip destination. Keukenhof in Lisse covers about 32 hectares and has around 7 million flower bulbs planted each year. It is usually open from mid-March to early May, with peak bloom depending on weather.

Follow Us

Japan

2/8
Japan

Beautiful Flower Fields of the World: Hitachi Seaside Park, Japan - Japan is famous for more than cherry blossoms. Hitachi Seaside Park in Ibaraki is well known for nemophila tulips, narcissus, and seasonal flower displays, with nemophila typically peaking around late April to mid-May.

Follow Us

France

3/8
France

Flower Fields Travel Destinations: Lavender Fields in France - France’s most iconic flower landscape is the lavender fields of Provence. Lavender usually blooms from mid-June to early August, with the best viewing often in late June to mid-July. 

Follow Us

India

4/8
India

 Most Scenic Flower Fields for Travel Photography: India - India’s standout flower destination is the Valley of Flowers National Park in Uttarakhand. UNESCO recognizes it for its alpine meadows and rich natural beauty, and the main bloom season is generally July to September. 

Follow Us

United States

5/8
United States

Top Flower Fields Travel Destinations: United States Spring Festivals - The United States has several famous flower-field attractions, including the Carlsbad Flower Fields in California and tulip festivals in Washington state. These are seasonal viewing spots rather than year-round bloom regions.

Follow Us

Italy

6/8
Italy

Beautiful Flower Fields in the World: Scenic Countryside of Italy - Italy is known for scenic flower landscapes in places like Tuscany and Castelluccio. These regions are especially valued for seasonal wildflowers and rolling countryside views.

Follow Us

China

7/8
China

Best Countries for Flower Fields: Canola Flower Fields in Luoping, China - China is famous for the canola flower fields in Luoping, which turn large areas bright yellow in late winter and early spring. These fields are among the most striking floral landscapes in Asia.

 

Also Read: 10 hotels where you sleep underwater, watch fish from your bed

 

Follow Us

UAE

8/8
UAE

Most Beautiful Flower Field Countries: Dubai Miracle Garden, UAE - The UAE is known for the Dubai Miracle Garden, a huge man-made floral attraction. It is not a natural flower field, but it is one of the most famous flower displays in the world.

Photo credits: All images are representative and AI-generated.

 

Also Read: From UAE to Indonesia: 6 Muslim-majority countries that support India

 

Follow Us
Best countryBlooming FlowersBeautiful Flowersbest flowersblue flowers
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Railway station
World’s Highest Railway Station: A ‘Death Zone’ at 5,068m where passengers are barred from platform; Not India’s Ghum Station
camera icon6
title
Lonar lake
50,000 years in 7 frames: Inside Lonar, India’s only crater Lake; earthly twin of Mars
camera icon7
title
Technology
Cannes Film Festival 2026: 7 viral AI prompts to create celebrity style red carpet look of yours; Make your Instagram more attractive
camera icon7
title
Technology
World’s top 7 most subscribed YouTube channels in 2026: These creators dominate the internet; Check how many Indian channels are on list
camera icon11
title
Gold
How much gold can you bring from Dubai to India without customs duty 2026? Documents required; limits for men, women, children explained