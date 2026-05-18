Most beautiful women in the world are from THIS country: Not US or Pakistan...where does India rank in the list?
Most beautiful women in the world are from THIS country: According to several social media pages, a global survey shared the list of countries with most beautiful women in the world. Not US or Pakistan...
Meet top countries with most beautiful women in the world
Meet top countries with most beautiful women in the world: While beauty purely lies in the eyes of the beholder, when talking about measuring or analysing beauty, there are various standards based on several parameters which experts follow. A recent global ranking placed Turkey at the top for having the world’s most beautiful women. According to several social media pages, a global survey shared the top 20 list of countries with most beautiful women in the world. Check India's ranking in the list:
(Pic Courtesy: Instagram/Pexels Representational images)
Turkey
Known for its rich cultural blend, classic Mediterranean aesthetic, and elegance - Turkey has topped the global survey of being the country with the most beautiful women in the world, closely followed by Venezuela and Brazil. The list, published in 2024 by World Population Review and widely shared across international media.
Venezuela
Venezuela is a country on the northern coast of South America, consisting of a continental landmass and various islands and islets in the Caribbean Sea. The country consistently ranks among the top global destinations in beauty polls.
Brazil
Brazil is the largest country in South America. It is the world's fifth-largest country by area and the seventh-largest by population, with over 212 million people.
Pakistan
Pakistan is the fifth-most populous country, with a population of over 241.5 million, having the second-largest Muslim population as of 2023. Islamabad is the nation's capital, while Karachi is its largest city and financial centre. Pakistani women have often received widespread acclaim for their elegance, grace. In fact, prominent lists like the South Asia Index have ranked Pakistan at the top of the list for having the most beautiful and attractive women in Asia.
Colombia
Colombia is a country primarily located in South America with insular regions in North America. Columbian beauties are recognised world over. Actresses such as Sofia Vergara and Catalina Sandino Moreno among others are appreciated for their impressive personalities.
India
India has a rich history of winning major international crowns, including multiple Miss World and Miss Universe titleholders. The country is widely widely celebrated for its rich diversity, and its women frequently receive global recognition for their elegance and charm with names likes Aishwarya Rai and Priyanka Chopra winning global laurels.
Sweden
Sweden is a Scandinavian nation with thousands of coastal islands and inland lakes, along with vast boreal forests and glaciated mountains.
Lebanon
Lebanon is known as a hub for fashion, beauty, and cosmetic innovation in the Middle East. Lebanon frequently appears in several global rankings for countries with the most attractive populations.
Philippines
The country regularly ranks in the top tier of international polls and holds an impressive legacy in major global beauty pageants, including Miss Universe and Miss World. Due to its solid presence in several pageants - the country is often called a 'beauty queen factory'.
Denmark
Denmark is frequently celebrated on global beauty lists for its stunning, distinct features. Danish women are associated with stunning European features, with polished sense of style.
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