Most beautiful women in the world are from THIS country: Not US or Pakistan...where does India rank in the list?

1 / 11

Meet top countries with most beautiful women in the world: While beauty purely lies in the eyes of the beholder, when talking about measuring or analysing beauty, there are various standards based on several parameters which experts follow. A recent global ranking placed Turkey at the top for having the world’s most beautiful women. According to several social media pages, a global survey shared the top 20 list of countries with most beautiful women in the world. Check India's ranking in the list:

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram/Pexels Representational images)