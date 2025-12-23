Advertisement
NewsPhotosMost Corrupt Countries In The World: Check Which Country Is At The Top? One Surprising Name Also On The List
Most Corrupt Countries In The World: Check Which Country Is At The Top? One Surprising Name Also On The List

World's Top 10 Most Corrupt Countries: Corruption remains a major global challenge, undermining governance, economic growth, and public trust in institutions. Transparency International's report, Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) 2024, unveiled the least and the most corrupt nations of the world. According to the official website, the CPI ranks 180 countries and territories by their perceived levels of public sector corruption. Checklist here: 

Updated:Dec 23, 2025, 01:37 PM IST
Most Corrupt Country

1/7
Most Corrupt Country

According to the report, South Sudan is the most corrupt country in the world and ranks 180th. 

Somalia

2/7
Somalia

Next on the report was Somalia at rank 179. 

Venezuela And Syria

3/7
Venezuela And Syria

Rank 178: Venezuela; Rank 177: Syria

Rank 173

4/7
Rank 173

Libya, Eritrea, Yemen, and Equatorial Guinea rank at 173 out of 180 in the most corrupt countries in the world.

Nicaragua

5/7
Nicaragua

Nicaragua was at rank 172 in the list.

Rank 170

6/7
Rank 170

Sudan and North Korea both stood at rank 170 in the list. 

Credits

7/7
Credits

Photos Credit- Representative Images/ Freepik 

