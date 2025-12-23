Most Corrupt Countries In The World: Check Which Country Is At The Top? One Surprising Name Also On The List
World's Top 10 Most Corrupt Countries: Corruption remains a major global challenge, undermining governance, economic growth, and public trust in institutions. Transparency International's report, Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) 2024, unveiled the least and the most corrupt nations of the world. According to the official website, the CPI ranks 180 countries and territories by their perceived levels of public sector corruption. Checklist here:
Most Corrupt Country
According to the report, South Sudan is the most corrupt country in the world and ranks 180th.
Somalia
Next on the report was Somalia at rank 179.
Venezuela And Syria
Rank 178: Venezuela; Rank 177: Syria
Rank 173
Libya, Eritrea, Yemen, and Equatorial Guinea rank at 173 out of 180 in the most corrupt countries in the world.
Nicaragua
Nicaragua was at rank 172 in the list.
Rank 170
Sudan and North Korea both stood at rank 170 in the list.
