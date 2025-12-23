Most Corrupt Countries In The World: Check Which Country Is At The Top? One Surprising Name Also On The List

photoDetails

World's Top 10 Most Corrupt Countries: Corruption remains a major global challenge, undermining governance, economic growth, and public trust in institutions. Transparency International's report, Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) 2024, unveiled the least and the most corrupt nations of the world. According to the official website, the CPI ranks 180 countries and territories by their perceived levels of public sector corruption. Checklist here: