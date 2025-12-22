Muslim-Majority Nation Where Niqab Is Banned: Over 50% Islamic Followers Yet Facing Covering Banned; Its Name Is...
A Muslim-majority country has drawn attention for enforcing restrictions on face coverings, despite more than half of its population identifying as Islamic followers. The ban, which applies in certain public spaces, institutions, or situations, has often been justified by authorities on grounds such as security, social cohesion, or secular governance.
Name Of Country
According to a report by News18, dated July 3, 2025, Kazakhstan, a Muslim-majority nation, passed a law under which all types of face-covering clothes were banned in public places. This step was reportedly taken keeping in mind national security.
Population of Kazakhstan
USCIRF, in a report, had stated that the country's population was estimated at 17.7 million, out of which nearly 65 per cent are Muslim.
Exceptions Under The Law
While identification of the person was the aim of the law, it has exceptions too. According to the News18 report, a person can be exempted from the ban if they are covering due to a medical condition, weather, professional requirement, civil defence, or a cultural event.
Hijab Ban In Kazakhstan
The report further stated that in 2017, the government imposed a ban on hijab for schoolgirls in Kazakhstan.
President Of Kazakhstan
The report stated that President Tokayev in March 2024 called the niqab is an 'old' and 'unnatural dress'.
Nations Where Burqa Is Banned
As per CNBC TV18, nations where the burqa is banned include Austria, Denmark, and Belgium.
Credits
