Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2998808https://zeenews.india.com/photos/world/muslim-majority-nation-where-niqab-is-banned-over-50-islamic-followers-yet-facing-covering-banned-its-name-is-2998808
NewsPhotosMuslim-Majority Nation Where Niqab Is Banned: Over 50% Islamic Followers Yet Facing Covering Banned; Its Name Is...
photoDetails

Muslim-Majority Nation Where Niqab Is Banned: Over 50% Islamic Followers Yet Facing Covering Banned; Its Name Is...

A Muslim-majority country has drawn attention for enforcing restrictions on face coverings, despite more than half of its population identifying as Islamic followers. The ban, which applies in certain public spaces, institutions, or situations, has often been justified by authorities on grounds such as security, social cohesion, or secular governance.

Updated:Dec 22, 2025, 12:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Name Of Country

1/7
Name Of Country

According to a report by News18, dated July 3, 2025, Kazakhstan, a Muslim-majority nation, passed a law under which all types of face-covering clothes were banned in public places. This step was reportedly taken keeping in mind national security. 

Follow Us

Population of Kazakhstan

2/7
Population of Kazakhstan

USCIRF, in a report, had stated that the country's population was estimated at 17.7 million, out of which nearly 65 per cent are Muslim. 

Follow Us

Exceptions Under The Law

3/7
Exceptions Under The Law

While identification of the person was the aim of the law, it has exceptions too. According to the News18 report, a person can be exempted from the ban if they are covering due to a medical condition, weather, professional requirement, civil defence, or a cultural event. 

Follow Us

Hijab Ban In Kazakhstan

4/7
Hijab Ban In Kazakhstan

The report further stated that in 2017, the government imposed a ban on hijab for schoolgirls in Kazakhstan. 

Follow Us

President Of Kazakhstan

5/7
President Of Kazakhstan

The report stated that President Tokayev in March 2024 called the niqab is an 'old' and 'unnatural dress'.

Follow Us

Nations Where Burqa Is Banned

6/7
Nations Where Burqa Is Banned

As per CNBC TV18, nations where the burqa is banned include Austria, Denmark, and Belgium. 

Follow Us

Credits

7/7
Credits

Photos Credit: All Representative Images/ Freepik 

Follow Us
Niqab banHijab ban
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon12
title
RCB
RCB's Predicted Playing XI And Impact Player For IPL 2026: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt To Open, Venkatesh Iyer At No.3 Spot, Tim David To Bat At...
camera icon10
title
Year Ender 2025
Year Ender 2025: Bollywood And Hollywood Celebrities Who Tied Knot This Year - Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Selena Gomez, Darshan Raval & More
camera icon12
title
success story
Meet Girl From Kolhapur: India’s First Female CEO In Luxury Brand’s 100 Plus Year History Who Met PM Modi in Paris; Check Her Education, Family And Net Worth
camera icon7
title
Quinton De Cock
Top 6 Shocking Steal Deals Of IPL 2026 Auction From MI, LSG, DC, RCB, CSK: Quinton de Kock, Ben Duckett And... - Check In Pics
camera icon7
title
UPSC vs RBI vs PSU salary
UPSC vs RBI vs PSU vs Defence: Salary, Perks & Career Growth Of Top Govt Jobs Compared